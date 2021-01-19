Every song Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have allegedly written about each other

By Sam Prance

All the lyrics inspired by the alleged Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter love triangle.

Chances are that you've heard 'Drivers License' by now and chances are that you know the alleged, real-life story behind it.

On January 8, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress Olivia Rodrigo released her first single 'Drivers License' and it quickly became the biggest song in the world. Fans can't get enough of the honest lyrics, Olivia's vocal performance and the rumoured love triangle that allegedly inspired it. Fans think Olivia used to date her HSM co-star Joshua Bassett.

Since then, Joshua has released a new single called 'Lie Lie Lie' and some people believe that Joshua wrote it about Olivia. With that in mind, here is a full breakdown of their rumoured relationship and the songs that were possibly inspired by their alleged romance, alleged break-up and Joshua's alleged new relationship with former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.

What songs have Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett written about each other?

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett: Every song they’ve written about each other. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Geffen Records

High School Musical fans first suspected that Olivia and Joshua were dating shortly after the first season aired and the stars appeared to be as close off-screen as they are on screen. However, in August 2020, Olivia posted a TikTok with the caption, "And that's on failed relationships", in which she listens to 'All I Want', a song about heartbreak which she wrote for HSM.

Shortly after Olivia posted the video, she and Joshua stopped appearing in each other's social media posts, leading people to suspect that they had split. Given that 'Drivers License' includes multiple lyrics which could be about Joshua, including "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me", fans have now analysed their songs for references.

1) Joshua Bassett - 'Common Sense'

Joshua Bassett has never said whether or not any of his songs are about Olivia but the line: "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me" has led fans to suspect that his first two singles could have both been inspired by her. 'Common Sense' is a song about falling head over heels in love with someone even if common sense tells you not to.

Joshua sings: "I think I love you / I want to love you / Please let me love you". Could he be singing about Olivia?

2) Joshua Bassett - 'Anyone Else'

In 'Anyone Else', Joshua sings about waiting for a girl who he's in love with to break up with the guy they're with and realise that they're meant to be with him. He sings: "You say you gotta think it over / I can't stop thinkin' of you / Is he the guy you want to hold ya / I'll be here when you need me to".

In the bridge, he promises: "I'd love you better than he ever could / Girl, we'd have it good, we'd have it good". Is the song that Olivia references in 'Drivers License'?

3) Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'

'Drivers License' appears to explicitly reference Olivia's relationship with Joshua and him allegedly breaking up with her and going on to date Sabrina Carpenter. In the second verse, Olivia sings: "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."

Sabrina is both blonde and four years older than Olivia and has recently been spotted in multiple TikTok videos with Joshua. Olivia also appears to allude to 'Anyone Else' with the line: "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me.

4) Joshua Bassett - 'Lie Lie Lie'

Fans will already know that Joshua first wrote the demo for 'Lie Lie Lie' back in 2019 but, given that he released it just a week after Olivia released 'Drivers License', and given the fact that there are multiple visual connections between both music videos, people reckon her updated it to be a response to 'drivers license'.

Joshua seemingly takes aim at Olivia singing about him in 'drivers license'. He sings: "So they told me all the things that you said / Running all over my name, oh-oh-oh / And you're acting, oh, so innocent / Like I'm the only one to blame." However, it's possible that the song is about someone else entirely.

Which songs do you think they wrote about each other?