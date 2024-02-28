The relatable meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's Obsessed lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

Here's what we know about Olivia Rodrigo's 'Obsessed' and when the song will be on streaming.

Olivia Rodrigo fans are living for the lyrics to her unreleased song 'Obsessed' but what is it about and when is it coming out?

Ever since Olivia Rodrigo released Guts last year, fans have been begging Olivia to add the secret songs from the four vinyls. For those who don't know, each Guts vinyl variant contains a hidden track that isn't available anywhere else. As it stands, you can only listen to 'Obsessed', 'Scared of My Guitar', 'Stranger' and 'Girl I've Always Been' on vinyl.

However, Olivia has now started performing 'Obsessed' live as part of the Guts World Tour and fans are truly obsessed with it. With that in mind, here's a full breakdown of the 'Obsessed' lyrics and when fans think she'll officially release the song.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Obsessed' lyrics about?

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Obsessed lyrics about? The meaning explained. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

In 'Obsessed', Olivia sings about literally becoming obsessed with a partner's ex. She starts singing: "If I told you how much I think about her / You'd think I was in love" and it then gets progressively darker as the song goes on with Olivia confessing that she knows her "star sign" and "blood type" and even thinks about her sleeping on her "side of the bed".

Who is Olivia singing about though? Well, it appears the ex in question was an actress. In the pre-chorus Olivia sings, "I've seen every movie she's been in, and, oh God, she's beautiful." She later adds: "She's got those lips, she's got those hips

The life of every fuckin' party / She's talented, she's good with kids / She even speaks kindly about me."

While some fans think the actress in question is Sabrina Carpenter based on their alleged 2022 love triangle, Olivia dated Joshua Bassett before his alleged romance with Sabrina. In 2022, Olivia reportedly dated Zack Bia shortly after Madelyn Cline broke up with him so others believe the song was inspired by the Outer Banks actress.

Nevertheless, Olivia has never confirmed who her songs are about and it's likely 'Obsessed' is more about a feeling than anyone in particular. Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Olivia said: "I never want to say who my songs are about... I've never done that before in my career and probably won’t."

She added: "I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

2024.02.23 Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour - obsessed Palm Springs, CA

When will Olivia Rodrigo release 'Obsessed' on streaming?

As it stands, Olivia is yet to confirm if and when 'Obsessed' will be released on streaming services and digital platforms but fans are certain that it's coming soon based on Olivia selling fans Valentine cards on February 14th with the words "I'm so obsessed with you."

Olivia has since added the song to her Guts World Tour setlist, leading people to speculate that a deluxe version of Guts with all the hidden vinyl tracks could be uploaded to streaming services in the coming days.

Olivia Rodrigo seems to tease the deluxe version of ‘GUTS’ after sending fans Valentine cards alluding to vinyl track “obsessed.” pic.twitter.com/WxF23nGDyW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2024

I really want to listen obsessed on streaming like pic.twitter.com/JPBmP0ozp0 — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) February 27, 2024

olivia performed obsessed on tour so…when is it dropping on streaming pic.twitter.com/sbSRaCUmWj — s♡ (@glyphicals) February 24, 2024

i need obsessed to be on streaming platforms immediately pic.twitter.com/ULHMfcz9zA — kayla (@LIMBOLYLES) February 24, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo release 'Obsessed' on streaming challenge!

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Obsessed' lyrics

INTRO

La-da-da-da, da-da-da (Da-da-da-da-da)

La-da-da-da-da

VERSE 1

If I told you how much I think about her

You'd think I was in love

And if you knew how much I looked at her pictures

You would think we're best friends

PRE-CHORUS

'Cause I know her star sign, I know her blood type

I've seen every movie she's been in, and, oh God, she's beautiful

And I know you loved her, and I know I'm butthurt

But I can't help it, no, I can't help it

CHORUS

I'm so obsessed with your ex (Uh-huh)

I know she's been asleep on my side of your bed, and I can feel it

I'm starin' at her like I wanna get hurt

And I remember every detail you have evеr told me, so be careful, baby

I'm so obsеssed with your ex (Ah)

Yeah, I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

POST-CHORUS

La-da-da-da, da-da-da

VERSE 2

She's got those lips, she's got those hips

The life of every fuckin' party

She's talented, she's good with kids

She even speaks kindly about me, ah-ah PRE-CHORUS

And I know you love me, and I know it's crazy

But every time you call my name, I think you mistake me for her

You both have moved on, you don't even talk

But I can't help it, I got issues, I can't help it, baby

CHORUS

I'm so obsessed with your ex

I know she's been asleep on my side in your bed, and I can feel her

I'm starin' at her like I wanna get hurt

And I remember every detail you have ever told me, so be careful, baby

I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

Yeah, I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

BRIDGE

Is she friends with your friends? Is she good in bed?

Do you think about her? No? I'm fine, it doesn't matter, tell me

Is she easy-going? Never controlling?

Well-traveled? Well-read? Oh God, she's makin' me so obsessed

OUTRO

I'm so obsessed with your ex (Ah)

She's been asleep on my side in your bed (Ah), woah

I'm so obsessed with your ex (God, she makes me so upset)

I'm so obsessed with your, with your ex

