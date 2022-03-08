Olivia Rodrigo says there’s "not enough" female rock music shown in the media

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her all-female rock band on her upcoming Sour Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about working with an all-female band and called out the media for neglecting women in rock.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo will know that the 19-year-old has an all-female band. Shortly after Olivia's iconic debut single 'drivers license' broke the internet in 2021, the global star worked on putting together a band of women. Now, Olivia is supported by an all-female band in all of her live performances and they're currently rehearsing with Olivia for her upcoming Sour Tour.

Discussing her band in a new interview, Olivia criticised the ways in which the media fails to platform women in rock today.

Olivia Rodrigo says there’s "not enough" female rock music shown in the media. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

Speaking to Rolling Stone about her band, Olivia said: "I think it’s so cool to watch women in rock." Olivia then added: "I feel like there’s probably not enough of that shown in the media." While Olivia's music is predominantly pop, there's no denying that songs of hers like 'Brutal', 'Jealousy, Jealousy' and 'Good 4 U' are all rock-influenced and come alive with a band.

Discussing her band rehearsing 'Brutal' with LA Times previously, Olivia stated: "It’s all girls. Six girls on electric guitars and things, rocking out on this super-crunchy grunge song — I feel like I didn’t get to see enough of that when I was a kid."

Olivia isn't the only woman killing it in the rock arena today. Over the past year, artists like Willow, Meet Me at the Altar and Maggie Lindemann have all taken over the genre. Not to mention, 2022 will see Paramore return and Avril Lavigne has already come back with a hit album reminiscent of her early rock-led music.

However, Olivia is right in noting that female representation in rock is still very limited in comparison to male representation. For every Paramore, there are fifty male bands getting the same platforms, media attention and critical acclaim.

Ahead of her Sour Tour, Olivia is releasing a film called Driving Home 2 U about the making of her Sour album. The movie will also feature new performances by Olivia and her band. In her Rolling Stone interview, Olivia let slip that she will be including a previously unreleased song in the credits.

Olivia said: "I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’ With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it."

We can't wait to hear the song and see Olivia and her band in the documentary.