Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter photographed together for the first time at Met Gala

By Sam Prance

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are officially on good terms.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter fans assemble. The Disney icons have been photographed together at the Met Gala.

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter will already know that the two stars have history together. Olivia's debut single 'Drivers License' was allegedly inspired by Joshua Bassett breaking up with her and dating Sabrina immediately afterwards. Sabrina then released a single named 'Skin' which appeared to contain references to Olivia and the love triangle drama.

Now, Olivia and Sabrina have been spotted together for the first time and it looks as though they've put any drama to bed.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals she almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter photographed together for the first time at Met Gala. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Earlier this week (May 2), Olivia and Sabrina both attended the Met Gala separately. Olivia wore a striking Versace dress and Sabrina took to the red carpet in a stunning Paco Rabanne two-piece. Now, Vogue have released a selection of behind the scenes photos from the all-star event and one of them shows that Olivia and Sabrina had a conversation that evening.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 5), Vogue wrote: "As photographer Sinna Nasseri made his way through the #MetGala, over the course of the star-studded evening, he recorded all kinds of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments for posterity."

Sure enough, if you swipe to slide five you can see Olivia and Sabrina chatting behind Sebastian Stan and Kim Kardashian.

As it stands, it's currently unclear exactly what Olivia and Sabrina discussed during the evening. However, it looks as though they are on good terms with each other. While neither Olivia nor Sabrina have ever mentioned each other publicly by name, both artists have previously made clear that they have no interest in putting any women down with their music.

In her concert film, Driving Home 2 U, Olivia explained that she almost didn't release 'Deja Vu' to avoid more drama. She let slip: "There was so much drama that was around 'Drivers License' and so much hate. I thought if I put this song out I was playing into this like drama, love triangle, like 'let's hate on other girls thing'. I just didn't want to do that."

Meanwhile, when Sabrina released 'Skin' she took to Instagram to assert that it was "not a diss track calling out one single person". In the song, she even sings: "Maybe we could've been friends / If I met you in another life", and "I just hope that one day / We both can laugh about it / When it's not in our face / Won't have to dance around it."

Based on their Met Gala interaction, it looks as though Olivia and Sabrina "can laugh about it" now.