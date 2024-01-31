How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for the Guts world tour

By Katie Louise Smith

When do Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets go on sale? Here's how to get the $20 Guts world tour tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour is just weeks away, but how can fans get their hands on the $20 Silver Star tickets?

As soon as tickets for Olivia's huge world tour went on sale, they sold out almost immediately. Fans all over the world who didn't get their hands on them were left stranded on the waitlist but there's still hope for the Livies who haven't yet secured their seat.

Alongside the general sale tickets, which cost anywhere between $50-$200, Olivia will also be selling $20 tickets so that fans can attend her shows at a much more affordable price. The move was inspired by Coldplay's Infinity Tickets.

However, there is a little bit of a catch to getting your hands on these tickets as they won't be put on general sale. Find out everything you need to know abut Silver Star tickets below.

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for Guts world tour. Picture: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV, Olivia Rodrigo

What are Silver Star tickets?

At each one of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour dates, $20 tickets called 'Silver Star tickets' will be made available.

A press release for the tour states: "Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows."

Silver Star tickets will only be able to be purchased in pairs, and only one pair will be sold per fan.

When purchasing the tickets, fans will also not know where their seats are – they could be in the front row, on the floor, on Level 1 or right at the back, in the nosebleeds. They will, however, definitely be sat together.

Silver Star ticket holders will find out where they're seated when they personally collect their tickets from the box office at the venue on the day of the concert.

How to get selected for Silver Star tickets

According to reports, the Silver Star tickets will not go on general sale. Instead, fans will be selected and will have the chance to purchase them.

No information about how to get your hands on those sought-after tickets has been revealed just yet but Billboard reports that fans will be directly selected to take part in the limited Silver Star sale.

Coldplay's Infinity tickets required fans to register for the Infinity Ticket sale. It's currently unclear if there will be another registration period for Olivia's Silver Star tickets, or if those who were placed on the waiting list for the official ticket sale will be selected to take part in the sale.

Either way, the whole thing will hopefully prevent scalpers from taking advantage and re-selling those tickets at a higher price.

Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets: How to get the $20 tickets. Picture: Getty

When do Silver Star tickets go on sale?

There is currently no on-sale date for Silver Star tickets just yet. Apart from the initial announcement, no other information about the tickets has been revealed.

The GUTS world tour starts on February 23rd in Palm Springs, California so fans can hopefully expect something to be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

We'll update this article as soon as more information is released so bookmark it, and check back here frequently.

