How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for the Guts world tour

31 January 2024, 11:45

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her original Get Him Back and All American Bitch lyrics

By Katie Louise Smith

When do Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets go on sale? Here's how to get the $20 Guts world tour tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour is just weeks away, but how can fans get their hands on the $20 Silver Star tickets?

As soon as tickets for Olivia's huge world tour went on sale, they sold out almost immediately. Fans all over the world who didn't get their hands on them were left stranded on the waitlist but there's still hope for the Livies who haven't yet secured their seat.

Alongside the general sale tickets, which cost anywhere between $50-$200, Olivia will also be selling $20 tickets so that fans can attend her shows at a much more affordable price. The move was inspired by Coldplay's Infinity Tickets.

However, there is a little bit of a catch to getting your hands on these tickets as they won't be put on general sale. Find out everything you need to know abut Silver Star tickets below.

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for Guts world tour
How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for Guts world tour. Picture: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV, Olivia Rodrigo

What are Silver Star tickets?

At each one of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour dates, $20 tickets called 'Silver Star tickets' will be made available.

A press release for the tour states: "Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows."

Silver Star tickets will only be able to be purchased in pairs, and only one pair will be sold per fan.

When purchasing the tickets, fans will also not know where their seats are – they could be in the front row, on the floor, on Level 1 or right at the back, in the nosebleeds. They will, however, definitely be sat together.

Silver Star ticket holders will find out where they're seated when they personally collect their tickets from the box office at the venue on the day of the concert.

How to get selected for Silver Star tickets

According to reports, the Silver Star tickets will not go on general sale. Instead, fans will be selected and will have the chance to purchase them.

No information about how to get your hands on those sought-after tickets has been revealed just yet but Billboard reports that fans will be directly selected to take part in the limited Silver Star sale.

Coldplay's Infinity tickets required fans to register for the Infinity Ticket sale. It's currently unclear if there will be another registration period for Olivia's Silver Star tickets, or if those who were placed on the waiting list for the official ticket sale will be selected to take part in the sale.

Either way, the whole thing will hopefully prevent scalpers from taking advantage and re-selling those tickets at a higher price.

Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets: How to get the $20 tickets
Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets: How to get the $20 tickets. Picture: Getty

When do Silver Star tickets go on sale?

There is currently no on-sale date for Silver Star tickets just yet. Apart from the initial announcement, no other information about the tickets has been revealed.

The GUTS world tour starts on February 23rd in Palm Springs, California so fans can hopefully expect something to be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

We'll update this article as soon as more information is released so bookmark it, and check back here frequently.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Lili Reinhart receives support after sharing her alopecia diagnosis

Lili Reinhart shares she has been diagnosed with alopecia

Celeb

Percy Jackson season 2 will recast Zeus following Lance Reddick's death

Percy Jackson season 2 will recast Zeus following Lance Reddick's death

News

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

News

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Is Argylle's Ellie Conway real? Who is she? Her real identity has sparked a conspiracy theory

Argylle: Who is Elly Conway? The mystery of her real identity explained

News

What are Legging Legs? TikTok users call out harmful body image term

Legging Legs meaning: TikTok users call out dangerous new body image term

Viral

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift fan sets new world record for 'Most Taylor Swift songs identified by their lyrics in one minute'

Taylor Swift fan sets world record for 'Most Taylor Swift songs identified in one minute'

Taylor Swift

Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? Here's how she can get there in time

Can Taylor Swift go to the Super Bowl? Here's how her Eras Tour schedule affects her travel

Taylor Swift

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Is Megan Thee Stallion dissing Nicki Minaj in her Hiss lyrics? Their beef explained

Megan Thee Stallion

Fans are living for Reneé's "smooth" outfit adjustment mid-performance

Reneé Rapp expertly avoided an outfit malfunction during SNL performance

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News