Olivia Rodrigo launches Sour hotline for fans to hear previews of her album

By Sam Prance

All you have to do is call the phone number to listen to exclusive clips of Olivia Rodrigo's unreleased Sour songs.

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour album is almost here and she has launched a Sour hotline to give fans a taste of it before it comes out.

2021 belongs to Olivia Rodrigo. Over the course of the past few months, the 18-year-old has gone from being a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress to one of the biggest popstars in the entire world. Her first single 'Drivers License' instantly broke records and her follow-up hits 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U' are likewise taking over the radio and the charts.

Now, Olivia is preparing to release her debut album this Friday (May 21) and you can hear snippets of each track right now.

What is Olivia Rodrigo's Sour hotline number?

Olivia Rodrigo launches Sour hotline for fans to hear previews of her album. Picture: Geffen Records

Over the weekend (May 15), Olivia appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform her singles 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U'. During the ad breaks, a new advert appeared for a Sour hotline. In the clip, a man says: "The next time, you're heartbroken, don't get sweet, get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo. But wait, there's more. Call 323-622-SOUR now for a free taste."

Sure enough, if you call the phone number, Olivia answers you and says: "Hey, it's Olivia. Thank you so much for calling the Sour heartbreak hotline. Keep listening for your free taste of Sour the album. If that's not enough for you, call back later for more flavours and don't forget, Sour is out May 21st. Love you! Bye!"

The hotline then plays a clip of one of the unreleased Sour tracks.

So far fans have only heard a sneak peek of 'Enough for You' but Olivia said "call back later for more flavours" so we reckon that you'll be able to hear even more of the album as the week unfolds.

Have you called the number?