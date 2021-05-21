All the Olivia Rodrigo songs and lyrics about Joshua Bassett on Sour

By Sam Prance

Which Olivia Rodrigo Sour songs are about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter? Here's a breakdown of all the lyrical references.

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour album is finally here and fans think that many of the songs and lyrics were inspired by Joshua Bassett.

As soon as Olivia Rodrigo released 'Drivers License', people immediately fell in love with her songwriting talent. The hit song perfectly captures the pain of teenage heartbreak. Since then, Olivia has released two more hit singles inspired by the same breakup, 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', and fans can't get enough of how relatable and honest her lyrics are.

People also became transfixed by the rumoured love triangle that inspired the songs. Olivia allegedly dated her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett in 2019. He then allegedly broke up with Olivia and began dating fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. Much of Sour appears to be inspired by the same breakup.

With that in mind, here are all of the songs and lyrics and Sour which Olivia fans think reference Joshua and Sabrina.

Which Olivia Rodrigo songs are about Joshua Bassett?

Olivia Rodrigo Sour: All the songs and lyrics about Joshua Bassett. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Geffen Records

1) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal' lyrics about?

"Got a broken ego, broken heart / It's brutal out here"

Unlike the majority of the album, 'Brutal' is less about a breakup and more about teenage angst and feeling out of place and insecure. However, there are references to a split. Olivia ends the song singing: "Got a broken ego, broken heart / It's brutal out here". She also sings: "I feel like no one wants me".

2) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Traitor' lyrics about?

"It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor"

'Traitor' appears to be explicitly about Joshua leaving her for Sabrina with Olivia seemingly calling him out for falling in love with Sabrina while they were still together. "Brown guilty eyes and / Little white lies" appears to confirm that it's about Joshua. Olivia calls out an ex out for betraying her throughout the song.

Olivia also questions how honest her ex really was with her: "And ain't it funny how you said you were friends? Now it sure as hell don't look like it". She also sings: 'Ain't it funny, remember I brought her up / And you told me I was paranoid?"

3) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' lyrics about?

"And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt"

It's already well-documented that fans think 'Drivers License' is about Joshua leaving Olivia and dating Sabrina. Fans think "that blonde girl" is Sabrina and the line "she's so much older than me" supports that argument. "I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me" also appears to reference the songs that Joshua allegedly wrote about Olivia.

4) What are Olivia Rodrigo's '1 Step Forwards, 3 Steps Back' lyrics about?

"Like which lover will I get today? / Will you walk me to the door or send me home cryin'?"

'1 Step Forwards, 3 Steps Back' is a song about a toxic relationship. Olivia sings: "You got me fucked up in the head, boy / Never doubted myself so much / Like am I pretty? Am I fun, boy? / I hate that I gave you power over that kind of stuff".

In the second verse she adds: "And maybe in some masochistic way / I kind of find it all exciting / Like which lover will I get today? / Will you walk me to the door or send me home cryin'?".

Given the inspiration behind the album, it seems likely that this is also about her relationship with Joshua.

5) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu' lyrics about?

"Another actress / I hate to think that I was just your type"

In 'Deja Vu', Olivia drags an ex for doing exactly the same things with their new girlfriend that they used to do together. She sings: "So when you gonna tell her that we did that, too? / She thinks it's special, but it's all reused / "So when you gonna tell her that we did that, too? / She thinks it's special, but it's all reused".

Olivia appears to directly reference Joshua and Sabrina by then adding: "Do you call her, almost say my name? / ’Cause let's be honest, we kinda do sound the same / Another actress / I hate to think that I was just your type".

6) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' lyrics about?

"Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily / You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks"

'Good 4 U' is a pop-punk anthem in which Olivia sarcastically praises congratulates an ex for moving on from her so quickly. Given the alleged Joshua and Sabrina timeline, fans believe it is directed at Joshua. With lines like: "I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped / Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl", Olivia does not hold back.

She adds salt to the wound by singing: "You're doin' great out there without me, baby / Like a damn sociopath" in the final chorus.

7) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Enough for You' lyrics about?

"You found someonе more exciting / The nеxt second, you were gone"

'Enough for You' is a song about changing yourself to please the person you're dating but still never being enough for them. Olivia sings: "I wore makeup when we dated / 'Cause I thought you'd like me more" and "Tried so hard to be everything that you like / Just for you to say you're not the compliment type".

"You found someonе more exciting / The nеxt second, you were gone" seems to be a Joshua reference. Olivia ends the second verse with the poignant line: "Now I don't want your sympathy / I just want myself back".

8) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Happier' lyrics about?

"You've moved on, found someone new / One more girl who brings out the better in you"

In 'Happier', Olivia sings: "I hope you're happy, but don't be happier" about an ex who has moved on and started dating a new girl. "But she's so sweet, she's so pretty / Does she mean you forgot about me?" aligns with the rumoured Sabrina reference in 'Drivers License', where Olivia sings about her ex's new girlfriend making her feel insecure.

Olivia criticises her ex in the second verse by singing: "And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen? / An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean / Remember when I believed / You meant it when you said it first to me?"

9) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Jealousy, Jealousy' lyrics about?

"Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too / I wanna be you so bad, and I don't even know you"

'Jealousy, Jealousy' is a song predominantly about feeling jealous of other people on social media. However, there appears to be a reference to Joshua and Sabrina. In the chorus, Olivia sings: "Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too / I wanna be you so bad, and I don't even know you."

When asked about Sabrina in past interviews, Olivia has said that she "doesn't know her". It could be a coincidence or Olivia could be singing about feeling jealous of Sabrina on social media as well as other people.

10) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Favorite Crime' lyrics about?

"I crossed my heart as you crossed the line / And I defended you to all my friends"

'Favorite Crime' sees Olivia take on a different perspective. Olivia admits to being partly responsible for her heartbreak by choosing to stay with her ex even when he did her wrong. She sings: "Doe-eyed as you buried me / One heart broke, four hands bloody".

The chorus goes: "The things I did / Just so I could call you mine / The things you did / Well, I hope I was your favorite crime". Based on the rest of the album, it's likely that this song is also about Olivia's relationship with Joshua.

11) What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Hope Ur Ok' lyrics about?

"I miss you, and I hope that you're okay"

After exploring her heartbreak and angst on the first 10 tracks of the album, Olivia closes Sour by wishing friends who she's lost touch with well. From a boy in an abusive home to a queer girl with homophobic parents.

Olivia ends the song and album by singing; "I hope you know how proud I am you were created . With the courage to unlearn all of their hatred / But, God, I hope that you're happier today / 'Cause I love you / And I hope that you're okay".

What's your favourite track on Sour?