Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour merch slammed by fans for being "terrible" quality

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo fans are taking to TikTok to criticise the singer's new Sour merch.

Olivia Rodrigo's team are coming under fire over the quality of her Sour merch. Many fans have taken to TikTok to complain about it.

If you still don't know who Olivia Rodrigo is, where have you been? This year, Olivia went from being best known for playing Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. From 'Drivers License' to 'Good 4 U', it's impossible to escape the impact of Olivia's music and she's so popular that her merch is selling out too.

However, fans who've received Olivia's Sour merch are now calling Olivia out for misrepresenting her products on her site.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour merch slammed by fans for being "terrible" quality. Picture: Geffen Records, @mayafraserphoto via TikTok

Discussing the merch in a TikTok, one fan pointed out that she ordered a purple t-shirt from Olivia's site. Online it appears to be a nice muted purple colour but the actual top is a shade of bright purple. Delaney said: "I feel silly. I feel like I've been hoodwinked. Whoever's in charge of this website has just like tricked the masses. I just want my money back"

Another fan posted a video in which they say: "So I ordered this shirt in May. It's really cute, it's lavender, it's got little cuffs on the sleeves. And this is what I got. There's no cuff, it's not lavender and it looks like PJs. It's not good and I'm sad."

Elsewhere, someone ordered a pair of Sour earrings but one of the earrings was misspelt and read "SUOR".

As it stands, Olivia and her team are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.