Olivia Rodrigo accused of "ripping off" Pom Pom Squad with Sour album visuals

By Sam Prance

A viral TikTok comparing Olivia Rodrigo's music and aesthetic to Pom Pom Squad's has been removed from the platform.

Olivia Rodrigo and her team are facing backlash over accusations that they have heavily copied Pom Pom Squad with Sour.

You don't have to follow music avidly to know that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. As soon as Olivia released her debut single 'Drivers License', the 18-year-old catapulted into superstardom and, since then, people haven't been able to get enough of her music. Olivia released her first album Sour in May and its success is undeniable.

However, Olivia is now coming under fire. People are calling her out over similarities between her work and another artist's.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Brutal fan promposals hint at next Sour single

Compare Olivia Rodrigo and Pom Pom Squad's sounds below.

Ever since Olivia began releasing her own music this year, Pom Pom Squad fans noticed that Olivia has a similar aesthetic to the indie rock band. While prom and cheerleader motifs are nothing new in pop music, there have been multiple occasions now in which Olivia has released Sour promo images that are almost identical to what Pom Pom Squad have released.

Today (Jun 24), @HoneyCuttband pointed out the issue by tweeting: "Had a tiktok going viral that had photos that show how Olivia rodrigos team have been very ~inspired~ by Pom Pom Squads music/album art/Insta posts/style/vibe etc and have copied pps frequently thru olivias campaign. It got reported and taken down. So Ima post the pics here".

Honey then posted various side by sides comparing the two artist's work. It's also worth noting that Olivia has since steered in a more pop-punk/rock led musical direction, not too different from Pom Pom Squad's own music.

While it's possible that Olivia hasn't heard of Pom Pom Squad, it seems likely that her team have. As it stands, neither Olivia nor her team are yet to respond to or acknowledge the comparisons. We shall update you if they do.

Meanwhile, Pom Pom Squad star Mia Berrin hasn't directly called out Olivia but she did tweet an eyes emoji in response to someone writing: "new olivia rodrigo really serving @pompomsquad" about 'Good 4 U'.

She also retweeted a fan who tweeted: "manifesting an olivia rodrigo tour with pom pom squad as her opener".

👀 — Pom Pom Squad❣️ (@pompomsquad) May 14, 2021

manifesting an olivia rodrigo tour with pom pom squad as her opener 🕯 — michelle lee (@cupoflee) May 21, 2021

What do you think? Did Olivia copy Pom Pom Squad?