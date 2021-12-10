Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Sour tour venue sizes after tickets sell out in minutes

By Sam Prance

Over 40,000 Olivia Rodrigo fans were in a queue for a venue with a 3,500 capacity at one stage.

Olivia Rodrigo fans are calling out her team for booking small venues for her Sour tour after tickets for it instantly sold out.

There's no denying that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars in the world today. After releasing her debut single back in January, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress became a household name. 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U' are both record-breaking Number 1s and her first album Sour is easily the most successful project of the entire year.

With that in mind, there is a huge demand to see Olivia perform on tour but many fans have been unable to get tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Sour tour venue sizes after tickets sell out in minutes. Picture: Geffen Records / Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Earlier this week (Dec 6), Olivia took to social media to announce that she would be going on tour from April to July in 2022. As it stands, the pop star has announced dates for the US and Europe with Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen all supporting her. However, fans were dismayed to see that the venues are amphitheatres instead of arenas.

Most amphitheatres hold 5,000 people maximum, whereas arenas can often hold up to 20,000 people. Given how popular Olivia is, people imagined that these venue sizes would make securing tickets to see her live very hard and, now that the tickets have instantly sold out, their fears have been proven true.

At one stage, over 40,000 Olivia Rodrigo fans were in a queue for a venue with a 3,500 capacity.

olivia rodrigo is playing amphitheaters and not arenas??? hello? does she think she’s the wiggles?? that shit is going to sellout in like 0.005 seconds. — ً (@_____gabrieI) December 6, 2021

olivia rodrigo watching a queue of 40,000 try and get tickets for a 3,500 apollo🥰she needs arenas🥰 pic.twitter.com/nWkpdJF3dG — erin🖤 (@x_erin_) December 10, 2021

They seriously need to upgrade the venues for Olivia Rodrigo's UK leg of the tour immediately. Over 40,000 people trying to get a ticket to a 3,500 capacity venue in Manchester alone? Get that girl to Manchester Arena. — 🏳️‍🌈 ᴅᴏᴍɪɴɪᴄ (@domdhp) December 10, 2021

anyone who had olivia rodrigo in their top artists or songs on spotify wrapped should automatically be a verified fan with ticketmaster — payton 🤓 (@pay10outof10) December 9, 2021

me at the ticketmaster hq begging the ceo to get me off the waitlist so I can get olivia rodrigo tickets pic.twitter.com/9udUl5fzwy — kay (@bikendallroy) December 9, 2021

Ticketmaster put me on the waitlist for Adele tickets and Olivia Rodrigo tickets in the same week 😭 pic.twitter.com/1qc7ZMTfSB — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 9, 2021

me fighting 13yr olds for olivia rodrigo tour tickets pic.twitter.com/FEX9PH6qit — caroline 🪴 (@hrryingreen) December 6, 2021

the ticketmaster queue for olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/HOcIH18CNi — el ✿ (@catgirldjh) December 10, 2021

As it stands, Olivia and her team are yet to respond to the backlash. However, it's possible that they will upgrade the venues or even add extra dates to the lineup.

What do you think? Did you manage to get tickets?

