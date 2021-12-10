Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Sour tour venue sizes after tickets sell out in minutes

10 December 2021, 11:57

By Sam Prance

Over 40,000 Olivia Rodrigo fans were in a queue for a venue with a 3,500 capacity at one stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo fans are calling out her team for booking small venues for her Sour tour after tickets for it instantly sold out.

There's no denying that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars in the world today. After releasing her debut single back in January, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress became a household name. 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U' are both record-breaking Number 1s and her first album Sour is easily the most successful project of the entire year.

With that in mind, there is a huge demand to see Olivia perform on tour but many fans have been unable to get tickets.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo will return to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for season 3

Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Sour tour venue sizes after tickets sell out in minutes
Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Sour tour venue sizes after tickets sell out in minutes. Picture: Geffen Records / Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Earlier this week (Dec 6), Olivia took to social media to announce that she would be going on tour from April to July in 2022. As it stands, the pop star has announced dates for the US and Europe with Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen all supporting her. However, fans were dismayed to see that the venues are amphitheatres instead of arenas.

Most amphitheatres hold 5,000 people maximum, whereas arenas can often hold up to 20,000 people. Given how popular Olivia is, people imagined that these venue sizes would make securing tickets to see her live very hard and, now that the tickets have instantly sold out, their fears have been proven true.

At one stage, over 40,000 Olivia Rodrigo fans were in a queue for a venue with a 3,500 capacity.

As it stands, Olivia and her team are yet to respond to the backlash. However, it's possible that they will upgrade the venues or even add extra dates to the lineup.

What do you think? Did you manage to get tickets?

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.

Trending on PopBuzz

Instagram Playback 2021.

Instagram Playback 2021: How to view your Stories highlights

Social Media

Top 10 most liked Instagram photos of 2021

Top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2021

Social Media

How to find your Instagram Top 9 of 2020

How to find your Instagram Top 9 of 2021

Social Media

Miley Cyrus says it "should be me" with Pete Davidson and not Kim Kardashian.

Miley Cyrus says it "should be me" with Pete Davidson and not Kim Kardashian

Miley Cyrus

Lauren Jauregui says she felt "violated" when Perez Hilton outed her.

Lauren Jauregui says she felt "violated" when Perez Hilton outed her

Celeb