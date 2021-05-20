Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Traitor lyrics call out Joshua Bassett for betraying her

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor lyrics explained.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is here and fans think her 'Traitor' lyrics are about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Just like Olivia Rodrigo's singles 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', Sour is filled with painfully honest and relatable lyrics about a breakup and watching someone you love move on and date someone else. Fans have already connected the songs to Olivia's rumoured relationship with Joshua Bassett who allegedly split up with her to date Sabrina Carpenter.

Now that Sour is out, fans are examining it for references to the rumoured love triangle and 'Traitor' does not hold back.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Traitor' lyrics about?

Are Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor lyrics about Joshua Bassett? The meaning explained. Picture: @oliviarodrigo via Instagram, Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In 'Traitor', Olivia sings about a boyfriend lying to her and falling in love with another girl while they're still together. In the first verse she sings: "Brown guilty eyes and / Little white lies, yeah / I played dumb but I always knew / That you talked to her / Maybe did even worse / I kept quiet, so I could keep you". Given that Joshua has brown eyes, fans think it's about him.

In the pre-chorus, Olivia drags her ex even further. She adds: "And ain't it funny how you ran to her / The second that we called it quits? / And ain't it funny how you said you were friends? / Now it sure as hell don't look like it". It appears that Joshua began dating Sabrina immediately after he and Olivia broke up and was "friends" with her beforehand.

To add salt to the wound, Olivia continues: "You betrayed me" and "It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor". She even questions his loyalty by singing: "There's no damn way that you

could fall in love with somebody that quickly".

Read Olivia Rodrigo's full 'Traitor' lyrics below.

Olivia co-wrote 'Traitor' with producer Dan Nigro. It is currently available to stream in New Zealand and Australia and will be available at midnight in every country tonight.

As it stands, Olivia hasn't opened up about who 'Traitor' is about or discussed the real meaning behind it. We shall update you if she does.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Traitor' lyrics

INTRO

Ooh, ooh

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

VERSE 1

Brown guilty eyes and

Little white lies, yeah

I played dumb but I always knew

That you talked to her

Maybe did even worse

I kept quiet, so I could keep you

PRE-CHORUS

And ain't it funny how you ran to her

The second that we called it quits?

And ain't it funny how you said you were friends?

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

CHORUS

You betrayed me

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

For the way I hurt, yeah

You talked to her when we were together

Loved you at your worst but that didn't matter

It took you two weeks to go off and date her

Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor

VERSE 2

Now you bring her around

Just to shut me down

Show her off like she's a new trophy

And I know if you were true

There's no damn way that you

Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

PRE-CHORUS

And ain't it funny, all the twisted games

All the questions you used to avoid?

Ain't it funny, remember I brought her up?

And you told me I was paranoid

CHORUS

You betrayed me

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

For the way I hurt, yeah

You talked to her when we were together

Loved you at your worst but that didn't matter

It took you two weeks to go off and date her

Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor

BRIDGE

(Ah-ah-ah)

God, I wish that you had thought this through

Before I went and fell in love with you

(Ah-ah-ah)

When she's sleepin' in the bed we made

Don't you dare forget about the way you

CHORUS

Betrayed me

'Cause I know that you'll never feel sorry

For the way I hurt, yeah

You talked to her when we were together

You gave me your word but that didn't matter

It took you two weeks to go off and date her

Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah-ah-ah)

Yeah, you're still a traitor

OUTRO

Ooh, ooh, ooh

God, I wish that you had thought this through

Before I went and fell in love with you