Olivia Rodrigo fans think her Traitor lyrics call out Joshua Bassett for betraying her
20 May 2021, 17:26 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 18:04
The meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor lyrics explained.
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is here and fans think her 'Traitor' lyrics are about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.
Just like Olivia Rodrigo's singles 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', Sour is filled with painfully honest and relatable lyrics about a breakup and watching someone you love move on and date someone else. Fans have already connected the songs to Olivia's rumoured relationship with Joshua Bassett who allegedly split up with her to date Sabrina Carpenter.
Now that Sour is out, fans are examining it for references to the rumoured love triangle and 'Traitor' does not hold back.
Who are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Traitor' lyrics about?
In 'Traitor', Olivia sings about a boyfriend lying to her and falling in love with another girl while they're still together. In the first verse she sings: "Brown guilty eyes and / Little white lies, yeah / I played dumb but I always knew / That you talked to her / Maybe did even worse / I kept quiet, so I could keep you". Given that Joshua has brown eyes, fans think it's about him.
In the pre-chorus, Olivia drags her ex even further. She adds: "And ain't it funny how you ran to her / The second that we called it quits? / And ain't it funny how you said you were friends? / Now it sure as hell don't look like it". It appears that Joshua began dating Sabrina immediately after he and Olivia broke up and was "friends" with her beforehand.
To add salt to the wound, Olivia continues: "You betrayed me" and "It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor". She even questions his loyalty by singing: "There's no damn way that you
could fall in love with somebody that quickly".
Read Olivia Rodrigo's full 'Traitor' lyrics below.
Olivia co-wrote 'Traitor' with producer Dan Nigro. It is currently available to stream in New Zealand and Australia and will be available at midnight in every country tonight.
As it stands, Olivia hasn't opened up about who 'Traitor' is about or discussed the real meaning behind it. We shall update you if she does.
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Traitor' lyrics
INTRO
Ooh, ooh
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
VERSE 1
Brown guilty eyes and
Little white lies, yeah
I played dumb but I always knew
That you talked to her
Maybe did even worse
I kept quiet, so I could keep you
PRE-CHORUS
And ain't it funny how you ran to her
The second that we called it quits?
And ain't it funny how you said you were friends?
Now it sure as hell don't look like it
CHORUS
You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
Loved you at your worst but that didn't matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor
VERSE 2
Now you bring her around
Just to shut me down
Show her off like she's a new trophy
And I know if you were true
There's no damn way that you
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly
PRE-CHORUS
And ain't it funny, all the twisted games
All the questions you used to avoid?
Ain't it funny, remember I brought her up?
And you told me I was paranoid
CHORUS
You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
Loved you at your worst but that didn't matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor
BRIDGE
(Ah-ah-ah)
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you
(Ah-ah-ah)
When she's sleepin' in the bed we made
Don't you dare forget about the way you
CHORUS
Betrayed me
'Cause I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
You gave me your word but that didn't matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah-ah-ah)
Yeah, you're still a traitor
OUTRO
Ooh, ooh, ooh
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you