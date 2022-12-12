Liam Payne asks One Direction fans to forgive him

"It got dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for three months."

Liam Payne has reflected on his viral Logan Paul interview and asked One Direction fans to forgive him for what he said in it.

Earlier this year (May 31), Liam Payne appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, and he faced backlash over remarks that he made about One Direction on the show.

From joking about Yolanda Hadid's claims that Zayn "struck" her to bragging about a physical fight he had with one of his former bandmates, fans were disappointed with how Liam acted.

Now, Liam's addressed the controversy that the podcast sparked and apologised for his comments and how he behaved.

Liam Payne asks One Direction fans to forgive him for Logan Paul podcast. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, @liampayne via Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories (Dec 10), Liam reacted to the ongoing trend of people blocking him on Twitter. Ahead of England playing France in the current World Cup, he shared a selfie with the caption: "Patiently waiting for the blame and "I blocked Liam" trend on Twitter if England lose. He then reacted to various people blocking him when England did in fact lose.

In a separate story, Liam wrote: "Thank you, I really appreciate that as it got dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me. I didn’t leave the house for three months. You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff. I love my boys. Not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with me and I took it out on everyone else…"

I have no words:( @LiamPayne we love you more than anything pic.twitter.com/oZiwWYhOw4 — Daily LP Updates (@DailyLPUpdates) December 10, 2022

Liam ended by writing: "Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m really glad to lose it. I’m hoping that you guys can forgive me in time because we’ve been through far too much – but the jokes are funny keep em coming."

Louis Tomlinson previously defended Liam by telling Zach Sang: "All I will say on that is [Logan Paul] knew exactly what he was doing, the buttons he was pressing, and that’s what I took away from it. It just felt disrespectful."

