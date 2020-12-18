One Direction stylist Lou Teasdale says staff were fired after sleeping with the boys

By Sam Prance

Lou Teasdale also opened up about the Larry Stylinson rumours surrounding Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

One Direction's hair stylist Lou Teasdale has discussed her time with 1D and how staff were sacked for sleeping with them.

Fans of One Direction will already know that Lou Teasdale, 37, worked closely with the boys ever since they were formed on the X Factor in 2011. Now, Lou has opened up about her experiences with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn. Speaking on the Spotify Podcast, Sex, Lies & DM Slides, Lou revealed all about working with the group.

Most notably, she spoke about Larry Stylinson and what happened when crew members had sex with boys in the band.

One Direction stylist Lou Teasdale says staff were fired after sleeping with the boys.

Lou explained that she never dated or had sex with any of the group. She said: "That was the thing, I was with them right at the beginning to right to the end, you can’t sleep with them, it’s kind of important [if you want] to keep your job. Again, [the band are] a lot younger than me so we were on a friendship level. No, never [dated or slept with any of them]."

Lou then revealed that assistants sometimes slept with the boys but they were fired after. She added: "Some people would come in, like assistants and stuff, and think it was love and obviously it’s not and it’s just the quickest way to lose your job. Because then they’ve got a new girlfriend and she’s in the room and they don’t want you in there."

As for the crew in general, Lou, who dated a member of 1D's stage crew, said: "Everyone ends up falling out or sleeping together, or both, everyone knows everybody’s shit that’s just how it is."

Lou also spoke about Larry Stylinson. She said: "I still have millions of girls still asking me about Louis and Harry being gay. I don’t know where it came from, but it’s still very apparent, it’s such a huge thing. They are called ‘larrys’ – a larry is someone that buys into that conspiracy theory that they are a couple and that everything else is being set up to cover it up."

She continued: "They believe that me, management, the 'fake' girlfriends, it’s all a plot to cover it up. [It started] from very early on in One Direction. Honestly, it’s crazy. We’re 10 years later, sometimes I’ll do an Instagram Live… I’ll touch my face and one will write 'touch your face if larry is real' and they’ll screenshot it and then they’ve got their proof."

Harry and Louis have both repeatedly denied the rumours and called out fans and media for spreading them.