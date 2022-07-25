New footage shows One Direction was built around Niall Horan not Liam Payne

By Sam Prance

The X Factor has released never before seen footage showing exactly how One Direction was formed.

Directioners assemble! The X Factor has just released previously unseen footage of how One Direction were put together.

It's no secret that One Direction were formed on The X Factor back in 2011. After auditioning as soloists and failing to make it through to the next round, Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger decided to give Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn another chance as a boy band. The five of them said yes and the rest is history.

Liam recently claimed on Logan Paul's podcast that Simon started One Direction "with my face, and then worked around the rest..." However, The X Factor has now released brand new footage that proves that the band all started with Niall.

How were One Direction formed?

One Direction was built around Niall Horan not Liam Payne. Picture: Syco, ITV

Yesterday (Jul 24), in honour of One Direction's 12 year anniversary, the official X Factor YouTube page released a new video titled: "NEVER BEFORE SEEN footage of One Direction's formation." In it, you can see judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger come together to pick who they're going to put through and who they're going to send home.

Looking at a photo of Niall, Simon says: "He should be in a group." Nicole then suggests: "Let's do an imaginary boy group if we were to start one instead of just saying no." Seeing a photo of Harry next, Nicole has the idea to put him in the band with Niall and Simon then suggests adding Louis. In other words, One Direction was built around Niall!

Getting excited, Nicole states: "They're the cutest boy band ever. I love it. Little girls are gonna love them. They're just too talented to get rid of, they've got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together. They're like little stars. You can't get rid of little stars so you put them together."

Noticing Liam, Simon considers putting him through as a solo artist. However, Nicole argues: "I don't think so. I think he would definitely shine [in the group]. He could actually maybe be the leader. He's the standout." The trio then add Zayn, when Simon says: "That's the category I want. It's them."

So there we have it. Despite Liam's recent claims, it actually turns out that the group was started with Niall, then Harry, then Louis, then Liam and Zayn was the final piece of the puzzle.