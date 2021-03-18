Zayn says Niall Horan makes the best One Direction solo music

By Sam Prance

Ziall began trending on Twitter after Zayn gave his thoughts on his former bandmates' solo careers in a brand new interview.

Zayn has opened up One Direction and how he feels about the different solo music they've made since they went on hiatus.

Zayn famously left One Direction in 2015. That year, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan released one more album (Made In the A.M.) as a band before going on an indefinite hiatus. Since then, each of the 1D boys has put out music of their own. From 'PILLOWTALK' to 'Watermelon Sugar', they've also had multiple smash hit singles as soloists.

Zayn has previously kept quiet as to how he feels about his former bandmate's music but now he's revealed that Niall Horan makes his favourite music out of all five of them.

Zayn says Niall Horan makes the best One Direction solo music. Picture: RCA Records, Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

In a new interview on Debatable, the interviewer brought up how much success each of the One Direction boys have had on their own. Zayn then let slip: "I tell you what Niall's my favourite, how about that? Niall makes the best music, there you go." When asked if Niall makes better music than him, Zayn said: "Yeah, we'll say that, he makes better music than me, I'm a Niall fan."

As a soloist, Niall has released numerous hit singles, including the likes of 'Slow Hands' and 'This Town', as well as two Top 5 albums, Flicker and Heartbreak Weather. Zayn didn't specify which Niall songs he likes the most but One Direction fans were quick to react to the news on Twitter. Ziall immediately began trending without thousands of tweets.

Forming a prayer circle for a Ziall reunion now.

