Hayley Williams apologises after kicking two Paramore fans out of a concert for pushing

Hayley Williams hilariously reacts to people saying Paramore “sold out”

By Sam Prance

A TikTok video went viral of the incident with many people questioning whether or not the fans deserved to be kicked out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hayley Williams has officially apologised after kicking two fans out of Paramore's latest concert at Madison Square Garden.

Last week (May 31), Paramore performed in New York City as part of their This Is Why Tour. Shortly after the performance, a video went viral in which two attendees can be seen pushing and causing a commotion in the crowd. Noticing the incident, Hayley calls them out and says: "Holy shit, fuck you! Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit."

The video divided the internet with some saying that the fans deserved to be kicked out and others arguing that they didn't actually do anything wrong. Now, Hayley has taken to Paramore's Discord account to apologise for "embarrassing" them.

READ MORE: Paramore's Hayley Williams calls out NOFX's Fat Mike for allegedly making sexual comments about her

Hayley Williams apologises after kicking two Paramore fans out of a concert for pushing. Picture: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, @madblackbimbo via TikTok

Describing the incident, Hayley wrote: "My insides were triggered from numerous personal experiences not fit for a blog post or a microphone at an arena. My outsides were trying to maintain control of a situation I felt that myself and my bandmates were responsible for. Without the opportunity for a proper back and forth, I bared my teeth like a mother wolf."

She said: "I embarrassed the hell out of these two people, without truly knowing what the situation was. Then as a group – all 25,000 of us or so – exiled these people from the show. It was a moment that I would not fully process for a couple of days, when a friend showed me a video from the inside of the crowd, up close to the action."

Hayley then explained that with hindsight, she feels she acted too rashly. She added: "I have not been able to shake the feeling that I abused my responsibility and my platform in that moment... I hurt those two in a way that will outlast the momentary discomfort of their poor concert etiquette."

Speaking directly to her fans, she wrote: "We should all try to imagine getting ridiculed and kicked out of a show in front of 10's of thousands of people. When I saw their faces in the video, I didn't see the smug smiles that some commenters criticized them for. I saw embarrassment and I cried for them. I'm telling you, I haven't stopped thinking about it."

Hayley also addressed the two fans directly. She said: "So if you are those two people, I am sorry for whatever shame or embarrassment I may have caused you."

Hayley ended the statement by saying: "I’m not telling you that it’s perfectly fine to act entitled or ignorant at a show... I’m just saying that I’m sorry that I handled the whole situation like the arbiter of the same type of cancel culture that doesn’t often teach or lead in any productive way."

Read more Paramore news:'