Hayley Williams shuts down Paramore breakup rumours

By Sam Prance

Hayley Williams has confirmed that Paramore are still together and new music is coming.

Paramore fans stop worrying about the band breaking up challenge. Hayley Williams has confirmed that it "ain't happening".

Ever since Hayley Williams said that Paramore had no plans to release new music in 2019, fans have been concerned about them splitting up. Hayley, Taylor York and Zac Farro later announced that they were taking a hiatus to spend time with each other as friends and "just be". Hayley has since released her first critically-acclaimed solo studio album Petals For Armor.

Fans need not speculate about Paramore going their separate ways though. Hayley has just shut down breakup rumours.

Hayley Williams shuts down Paramore breakup rumours. Picture: @yelyahwilliams via Instagram, Fueled By Ramen

Last Friday (Jan 1), Hayley shared a collection of essays that people had written about Petals For Armor. She tweeted: "long read, especially if you're not a fan of me/my solo album lol. but really enjoyed these essays on Petals For Armor and happy to recognize some of the names of the people who took the time to write them. thank you all for digesting the record, as a body of work. gbye 2020".

Noticing the length of the tweet, a fan then responded: "Omg I thought paramore was breaking up." Hayley then reassured the fan by ended the Paramore breakup rumours once and for all. She retweeted them and added: "lol y'all been worried about that too long. aint happening."

If that weren't exciting enough, Hayley recently teased that new Paramore music is on its way. Here's hoping that they return in the next few months.

