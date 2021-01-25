Paramore's Hayley Williams teases new project Flowers for Vases

25 January 2021, 15:04

By Sam Prance

Paramore fans think Hayley Williams is about to release a second solo album

Paramore fans might have to wait for a sixth album a little longer. A new Hayley Williams solo project appears to be coming.

Last year (May 8), Hayley Williams released her debut solo album Petals for Armor. The record was Hayley's first project as a soloist and it was met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Since then, Hayley has begun teasing the return of Paramore and the possibility of new music. However, it looks like Hayley might release more music of her own first.

Easter eggs for a new project titled Flowers for Vases have started popping up and fans think that it is a new Hayley album.

Paramore's Hayley Williams teases new project Flowers for Vases. Picture: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images, Atlantic Records

Last week (Jan 22), fans noticed that if you visit Hayley's website (hayleywilliams.com) it redirects to a brand new site titled: flowersforvases.com. The website features a black and white animation of a cross, flowers in a vase, candles and various other objects. It also plays an audio snippet of Hayley singing the words "my limb" repeatedly.

To add to the speculation, Hayley has begun sending fans literal doll limbs in the post. One fan (@roxymure) received a doll arm from Hayley in the post and another (@morgan_07) received a doll leg from the Paramore front-woman. Both packages arrived with "Plant Me" labels attached to them.

Fans have also noticed that the Flowers for Vases website launched exactly one year after Hayley released 'Simmer', as her first single from Petals for Armor. Given the date connection and the similarities in the names of the projects, fans think that Hayley could be teasing a follow-up album or sister album to Petals for Armor.

Given that Hayley has also been teasing new Paramore music lately, it's possible that Flowers for Vases could be linked to the band. However, it seems likely that it's solo music based on the connections to Petals for Armor. Is Hayley ending her first solo era with an extra gift for fans? Is she starting a whole new era? Are Paramore back?

Nothing is official just yet but we shall keep you posted with any updates.

[H/T - AltPress]

What do you think Flowers for Vases is?

