Hayley Williams has quit social media

By Sam Prance

The Paramore lead singer will no longer be using Twitter and Instagram.

Paramore's Hayley Williams has announced that she has quit social media and will no longer be using Instagram and Twitter.

Ever since Paramore first rose to fame, Hayley Williams has had a huge social media following. From Myspace to Instagram, Hayley has engaged with millions of fans via her accounts and she recently used them to promote her first two solo albums, Petals for Armor and Flowers for Vases / Descansos. Hayley also has a finsta account that she uses with her friends.

However, social media is not for everyone and Hayley has now revealed that she's decided to step back from her accounts.

Hayley Williams has quit social media. Picture: Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images, @yelyahwilliams via Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Oct 9), Haley wrote: "I've been on the internet and more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites... then Myspace. The Paramore became a thing and social media wasn't even just for my own personal use anymore but it was just part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it's not tearing us apart."

She then added: "The thing is connection is and will always be a part of my job (thankfully). As for my own personal experience with social media, I just don't want it anymore. I've carefully considered this decision for almost a year now. Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from my personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life... and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down."

Hayley ended the post by writing: "No judgement to anyone who loves their social media. Just a huge encouragement to anyone needing permission to create more boundaries and space to grow- sometimes "no" is the kindest thing you can say... to anyone!... even yourself. Finally, if you're looking for me, don't look here. Follow @paramore."

Hayley has since deleted her Twitter page and removed all posts from her Instagram page bar the first one.