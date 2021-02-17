Hayley Williams confirms Paramore hiatus is over and new music is coming

By Sam Prance

Hayley Williams announced that she's ready to work on Paramore music again after her solo ventures.

Hayley Williams has revealed that the Paramore hiatus is over and teased that their highly-anticipated sixth studio album could be with us very soon.

In 2019, Paramore announced that they were taking a break. Taking to Instagram, Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York released a statement in which they explained that they were each taking time to enjoy their friendship outside of work. They wrote: "It's so good to have a moment to just be." Since then, Hayley has released two critically acclaimed solo albums.

It looks like Paramore are back now though. Hayley has just confirmed that she's ready for the band to start their next era.

Hayley Williams confirms Paramore hiatus is over and a new album is coming. Picture: Fueled By Ramen

On Monday (Feb 15), a fan tweeted Hayley, in reference to her brand new album Flowers for Vases / Descansos, asking: "did you write more songs for FFV that weren't eventually included in the tracklist and if so are you gonna use them either for a future solo project or for a Paramore album?" Hayley then replied and dropped some exciting Paramore information.

Hayley wrote: "there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore." She then teased: "I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go." Let's go indeed!

there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go. https://t.co/J6nBAO5PIe — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 15, 2021

It's unclear if Hayley means that the next Paramore album is ready to be released or if she simply means that she's ready to start work on it with Zac and Taylor but, either way, this means that the Paramore hiatus is over and new music is coming.