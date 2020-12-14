Paramore fans think the band just hinted that they're returning in 2021

14 December 2020, 12:56

By Sam Prance

Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro appear to have let slip that fans can expect a new album from Paramore soon.

It's always a good day to be a Paramore fan but today is especially good as new Paramore music appears to be on its way.

Paramore shocked fans in 2019 after Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro announced that the band would be taking a hiatus. In a statement, they said: "Thank you for understanding that we are taking a really nice break after grinding away for nearly 15 years. It's so good to have a moment to just "be"." They ended it by writing: "Paramore forever. We love you".

READ MORE: Hayley Williams slams ex Paramore member Josh Farro over homophobic comments

Since then Hayley has released a critically acclaimed solo album but it looks like Paramore might be ready to return as a group.

Paramore hint that they might release a new album in 2021
Paramore hint that they might release a new album in 2021. Picture: Fueled By Ramen, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation

Over the weekend (Dec 12), The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon posted a skit on Twitter of Jimmy joking about Taylor Swift releasing another surprise album this year. On Friday, Taylor released Evermore, a sister album to Folklore, and Jimmy joked about Taylor releasing more albums with titles like Sycamore, Sophomore, Furthermore, Pottermore and Julianne Moore.

Jimmy ended the sketch by saying that Paramore had released a new album called Taylor Swift. Noticing the skit, Paramore retweeted The Tonight Show adding: "jimmy, don't wake the pmore stans just yet 👁". Hayley also posted Jimmy's skit to her own Instagram stories and retweeted Paramore's tweet on her Instagram page.

Naturally, the entire ParaFamily is losing it. One person tweeted: "i’m gonna spend the next two days thinking about what “just yet 👁” means". Another added: "not paramore getting my hopes up once again wtf".

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Hayley revealed that the things she's most looking forward to once the pandemic is over are: "Paramore shows and sweating with strangers." She also said that she hopes that in 2021 "rock music will continue its beautiful rise back to the forefront of everyone’s musical consciousness."

Taking all of this into consideration, it seems likely that we could be getting a new Paramore album as soon as next year.

