Post Malone reveals he’s expecting first child with longterm girlfriend

By Sam Prance

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Post Malone has confirmed that he is currently expecting his first child with his longterm girlfriend in an emotional interview.

Ever since Post Malone first rose to fame in 2015, the 26-year-old artist has kept the majority of his personal life private. The beloved rapper and singer has broken countless chart records and is currently gearing up to release his highly anticipated fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3rd. However, little is known about Post's life outside the spotlight.

Now, Post has revealed that his longterm girlfriend is pregnant and the couple are now getting ready to become parents.

Who is Post Malone's girlfriend?

Post Malone reveals he’s expecting first child with longterm girlfriend. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Speaking to TMZ about becoming a father, Post said: "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad... Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

According to TMZ, Post and his girlfriend "celebrated the baby-to-be with a private party for friends and family in Southern California over the weekend". As it stands, it's currently unclear exactly when the baby is due.

The news outlet also states that Post's girlfriend is "not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight" and that they "have been happy privately building their relationship". No further information about her identity is known.

Congratulations Post!