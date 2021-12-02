Rihanna denies being pregnant in hilarious DM to fan

By Jazmin Duribe

No, Rihanna is not pregnant.

Rihanna has denied that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

On Monday (Nov 29), Rihanna was named a national hero of her native island, Barbados, which recently removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and became an independent republic. Rihanna's official title is now The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

During the ceremony, Rihanna wore a figure-hugging dress and dared to touch her stomach in public. Then, a verified Twitter page tweeted: "Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky." The account did not explain how they knew this but soon rumours that the 'Umbrella' singer was pregnant started circulating the internet.

Is Rihanna pregnant?

Rihanna. Picture: RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images, Alamy

Once the Rihanna pregnancy rumours started to spread, of course there were memes. Not only were fans upset for Drake, who famously declared his love for her, they were fearful that having a baby would only further delay her long-awaited album.

Well, there's no need to worry. Rihanna has now addressed the pregnancy rumours in an interaction with one of her fan accounts.

The account (@mis.jaye) privately messaged Rihanna on Instagram: "Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful! Sorry everyone's up in your uterus right now."

And luckily Rihanna saw the humour in the situation, and replied: "Haaaaa! Stawwp! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers! Y'all breed me every year dammit."

Of course, like most celebrities, this hasn't been the first time people have started rumours that Rihanna is pregnant with little confirmation. Most recently, Rih Rih attended the 2021 Met Gala in an oversized outfit and people speculated that it's because she is pregnant.

In conclusion… let's just stop asking or speculating if people are pregnant, ok!?

