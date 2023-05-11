How do you pronounce RZA? The meaning behind Rihanna's baby's name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

By Katie Louise Smith

How to pronounce RZA and the meaning behind Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy's name.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy's name has been revealed – but how do you pronounce it?

The 11-month-old adorable baby boy has been seen out and about with both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently, popping up with the couple ahead of the Met Gala and out and about in paparazzi photos, but Rihanna has not yet shared his name.

Back in 2022, before she had shared photos of her son, Rihanna told the Washington Post that she hadn't got round to sharing his name or photos just yet: "We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

Now, it seems like fans may have an answer: According to the Daily Mail, who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate, Rihanna and Rocky's son is named RZA Athelston Mayers.

What is Rihanna's son's name?

How to pronounce RZA as Rihanna's son's name is revealed. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin, @badgalriri via Instagram

How do you pronounce RZA?

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky has spoken publicly about how to pronounce RZA's name just yet, but fans are speculating that it's pronounced the same way you pronounce the rapper and producer RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Arr-zee-ay? Like R-Z-A? Arr-zah? Razor? Nope. RZA is pronounced "Rizza".

Fans of the group have already been roasting those who didn't know how to pronounce the legendary rapper's name, with one fan writing: "The amount of people on IG complaining that they don’t know how to pronounce RZA after finding out Rihanna named her son that is infuriating."

What does RZA mean?

The meaning behind RZA has not been shared by Rihanna yet either, but she has been spotted in paparazzi photos wearing Wu-Tang Clan shirts over the past few months, so it's highly likely that they have taken inspiration from the group's leader.

As for Wu-Tang Clan's RZA himself? His name was based on a nickname given to him by fans, and has stated that it stands for "Ruler, Zig-Zag-Zig, Allah" when using the Supreme Alphabet.

He also performed as a solo artist in 1989 under the name Prince Rakeem. Rakim is also A$AP Rocky's real first name.

Athelston and Mayers are also Rocky's real middle name and surname.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second baby, after announcing the news during her record-breaking Super Bowl half time show in February 2023.

On Instagram, while sharing photos of her Vogue shoot with Rocky and their baby boy, she shared that she had no idea that she was pregnant with their second child when the photos were taken. The shoot reportedly took place in December 2022.

Rih has not shared any recent updates about her due date so far but it won't be long until RZA becomes a big sibling!

