By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez has put out a new Spanish-language duet with Rauw Alejandro but what do her 'Baila Conmigo' lyrics mean?

Earlier this month (Jan 14), Selena Gomez surprised fans with her first Spanish-language single 'De Una Vez'. The new track is a stunning mid-tempo number about self-love and overcoming heartbreak. Selena has since revealed that 'De Una Vez' is the first song from her upcoming Spanish-language EP. Revelacíon is due to come out worldwide on March 12 this year.

Now, Selena has released, 'Baila Conmigo', the second single from Revelacíon. 'Baila Conmigo' is an uptempo collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. It's produced by Tainy (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin) and it sounds like a smash hit. With that in mind, we've got the full English translation for you.

What do Selena Gomez's 'Baila Conmigo' lyrics mean?

'Baila Conmigo' literally means 'dance with me' and the lyrics of the single follow suit. In the chorus, Selena and Rauw trade flirtatious lines. They sing: "Dance, dance, dance with me / Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you / Move, come get loose," and "Kiss me, just once / That way I'll have a reason to see you again." It's basically all about flirting on the dancefloor.

'Baila Conmigo' joins 'De Una Vez' as the second taste of Selena's highly anticipated Revelacíon EP. She hasn't yet said if there will be any more collabs on the project but, speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."

Check out the full Baila Conmigo translation below.

Selena then continued: "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

We can't wait to hear what else she has recorded but, until then, we'll be streaming 'De Una Vez' and 'Baila Conmigo' on repeat.

Selena Gomez - 'Baila Conmigo': English Translation

INTRO: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez

Baby, I don't know if you speak any Spanish

If you understand when I say "My love"

Making love without understanding each other is better

We just have to like each other

You want me to fall into temptation

Look what state you put me in

That accent that you have

I don't understand a lot, but come here

CHORUS: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you

Move, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dancе with me

Dance, dance, dancе, I'll follow you

Kiss me, just once

So I'll have a reason to see you again (Rauw)

VERSE 1: Rauw Alejandro & Selena Gomez

Sincerely, let's let this flow, Don't keep thinking about it

We have the whole night for you to teach me face to face

Everything that you feel

Smells to me like there's nothing innocent about you (Yah, yah)

How do I tell you I don't want to talk about love?

That if it's with you, I have to think better

Chill out, leave it like that, I want to stay here

Stick around, come to me, stick around, come to me

CHORUS: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

Dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you

Move, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I'll follow you

Kiss me, just once

So I'll have a reason to see you again (¡Yah!)

VERSE 2: Rauw Alejandro

I'm going to leave you my number

You just have to call when you miss me

I'll go there (Woo)

Baby, even if it's far from me, woah-oh

The girl's from a different city (Yah), but she likes my flow

I was curious and she stole a kiss from me

We don't have to talk to each other (Ayy)

If with looking we understand each other, yeah (Yah)

CHORUS: Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro, Both

I don't understand a lot, but dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance and I'll follow you

Move, come get loose

Don't leave me without making me want to come back

So dance, dance, dance with me

Dance, dance, dance, I'll follow you

Kiss me, just once

That way I'll have a reason to see you again (Eh)

OUTRO: Rauw Alejandro

Ra-Rauw, baby

Rauw Alejandro

With Selena

Yo, Tainy

