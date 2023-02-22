Selena Gomez says she wishes she was "as pretty as" Bella Hadid

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez also revealed that Bella Hadid is her "girl crush".

Selena Gomez has revealed that she has a girl crush on Bella Hadid and wishes she was as "pretty" as her in a TikTok video.

Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that she and Bella Hadid have history. The two stars first unfollowed each other on Instagram when Selena began dating Bella's ex The Weeknd. Selena and Bella then re-followed and unfollowed each other multiple times after Selena and The Weeknd split. As it stands, Selena follows Bella but Bella doesn't follow her back.

Fans have speculated that there may be bad blood between Bella and Selena but Selena has shut those rumours down.

Selena Gomez says she wishes she was "as pretty as" Bella Hadid. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images, @selenagomez via TikTok, Taylor Hill/WireImage

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Selena mouths along to a viral TikTok audio of Bella saying: "So my name...my name is Bella Hadid." She also captioned the video by writing: "I wish I was a pretty as Bella Hadid".

Selena! You are Selena Gomez, you are perfect just as you are.

In a second deleted video, Selena says: "Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much." Imitating Bella, she adds: "My name is Selena Gomez... see it doesn't even sound sexy."

Selena also shared the videos on her Instagram stories and posted a photo of Bella posing in a fashion shoot with the caption: "#girlcrush".

In other words, it looks as though Selena has nothing but love for Bella.

Selena Gomez calls Bella Hadid her girl crush on Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/kAUc5T5SO7 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 21, 2023

Selena actually put to rest any rumours of beef between her and Bella back in 2019 amidst their following and unfollowing antics. In a comment under a Selena fan post about Bella, Selena wrote: "NO. I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."

