Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Buscando Amor lyrics

11 March 2021, 13:44
The meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Buscando Amor' lyrics explained.
Selena Gomez's debut Spanish-language EP, Revelación, is finally here but what do her 'Buscando Amor' lyrics mean?
'Buscando Amor' is the second track on Revelación and Selena previously said on Instagram Live that it's one of her favourite songs on the EP. 'Buscando Amor' directly translates to 'Looking for Love'. However, the song is actually about the opposite of that. Instead of looking for love, Selena is singing about going out just to have fun.
In the second verse, Selena sings: "Solo estamo' vacilando, baby, no estamo' buscando anillo", which means: "We're just partying, baby, we aren't looking for rings". In the chorus, she adds: "No están buscando na', 'tan bien así como están", which means: "They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are."
What do Selena Gomez's Buscando Amor lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.
Selena Gomez - 'Buscando Amor': English Translation
INTRO
They go out so they can see her
They get lost in the rhythm
They aren't looking for love
They aren't looking for love
VERSE 1
Let the rhythm take you over
That's how I like it, just like that
There's more to do tonight, I don't limit myself
The music is good and I don't resist
CHORUS
They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance
They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget
They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are
Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly
They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance
They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget
They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are
Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly
VERSE 2
Today we're going out incognito
We're going to get into trouble
We're just partying, baby, we aren't looking for rings
When they play the music we go hard
Who doesn't like a Latina dancing to reggaetón?
Come if you want to taste it, leave if you're going to fall in love
BRIDGE
We won't stop until dawn
The party is over if we go
With our phones off
CHORUS
They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance
They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget
They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are
Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly
They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance
They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget
They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are
Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly
OUTRO
They go out so they can see her
They get lost in the rhythm
They aren't looking for love
Leave if you're going to fall in love (They aren't looking)
Leave if you're going to fall in love
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."
