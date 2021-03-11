Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Buscando Amor lyrics

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Buscando Amor' lyrics explained.

Selena Gomez's debut Spanish-language EP, Revelación, is finally here but what do her 'Buscando Amor' lyrics mean?

'Buscando Amor' is the second track on Revelación and Selena previously said on Instagram Live that it's one of her favourite songs on the EP. 'Buscando Amor' directly translates to 'Looking for Love'. However, the song is actually about the opposite of that. Instead of looking for love, Selena is singing about going out just to have fun.

READ MORE: 13 hidden meanings in Selena Gomez's De Una Vez music video

In the second verse, Selena sings: "Solo estamo' vacilando, baby, no estamo' buscando anillo", which means: "We're just partying, baby, we aren't looking for rings". In the chorus, she adds: "No están buscando na', 'tan bien así como están", which means: "They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are."

What do Selena Gomez's Buscando Amor lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.

Selena Gomez Buscando Amor lyrics: English translation. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram, Interscope Records

Selena Gomez - 'Buscando Amor': English Translation

INTRO

They go out so they can see her

They get lost in the rhythm

They aren't looking for love

They aren't looking for love

VERSE 1

Let the rhythm take you over

That's how I like it, just like that

There's more to do tonight, I don't limit myself

The music is good and I don't resist

CHORUS

They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance

They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget

They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are

Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly

They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance

They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget

They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are

Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly

VERSE 2

Today we're going out incognito

We're going to get into trouble

We're just partying, baby, we aren't looking for rings

When they play the music we go hard

Who doesn't like a Latina dancing to reggaetón?

Come if you want to taste it, leave if you're going to fall in love



BRIDGE

We won't stop until dawn

The party is over if we go

With our phones off

CHORUS

They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance

They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget

They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are

Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly

They go out so they can see her because she likes to dance

They get lost in the rhythm, they start to forget

They aren't looking for anything, they're happy just as they are

Don't talk to her about love, that's not going to fly

OUTRO

They go out so they can see her

They get lost in the rhythm

They aren't looking for love

Leave if you're going to fall in love (They aren't looking)

Leave if you're going to fall in love

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."

Check out the English translations of Selena's other Revelación tracks below.

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's De Una Vez lyrics

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Baila Conmigo lyrics with Rauw Alejandro

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Selfish Love lyrics with DJ Snake