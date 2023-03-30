Selena Gomez fans slam Charlie Puth after he appears to confirm Attention is about her

By Sam Prance

Charlie Puth has alluded to who 'Attention' is about in a new tweet and his old comments about the song have resurfaced.

Charlie Puth is facing backlash after appearing to confirm that his 'Attention' lyrics are about Selena Gomez.

Ever since Charlie Puth released 'Attention' in 2017, fans have speculated that the song is about Selena Gomez. The video was filmed in the same location as Selena's 'Hands to Myself' video. Discussing the song with Billboard, Charlie said it's about a relationship that "messed" him up in which someone he loved "wanted the attention of somebody else."

Based on the fact that Charlie and Selena were close in 2016, fans attributed Charlie's comments to Selena and assumed that 'Attention' was inspired by Charlie wanting to be with Selena, but Selena wanting to be with Justin Bieber at the time. Following Charlie's comments, a source close to Selena told People that Charlie and Selena "never dated".

Now, Charlie has seemingly let slip that 'Attention' is about Selena and he's facing backlash for some of his old comments.

Is 'Attention' about Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez fans slam Charlie Puth after he appears to confirm Attention is about her. Picture: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In a now deleted tweet from this week (Mar 25), Charlie wrote: "Attention is about what you think it's about". This led people to resurface a Genius video in which Charlie made problematic remarks about the girl who inspired the song. He said: "We would be talking in the hotel, and she would be like, “Do you want to sleep over?” I’d be like, “Yes! I’m gonna get it in!”

Continuing, Charlie said: "And then nothing would happen. Which is totally fine, but after the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing. I knew that she was trying to make me so embedded to her that I would never leave her. But I would never get what I wanted out of her."

Charlie Puth appears to confirm 'Attention' is about Selena Gomez. Picture: @charlieputh via Twitter

People are now calling Charlie out for his past remarks and him seemingly having an issue with Selena not wanting to have sex with him. A person tweeted: "Charlie Puth is so fucking weird. This comment about Selena Gomez is literally borderline sexual harassment. Saying she owes him something bc she wanted him to sleep over. Men are gross."

Another person tweeted: "Charlie Puth is the perfect example of how most men act when a woman denies them access to her body. The nerve to say 'she wasn't gonna give me what I wanted' and then going on to say that to you that meant she was manipulating you is sick."

Charlie Puth is the perfect example of how most men act when a woman denies them access to her body. The nerve to say 'she wasn't gonna give me what I wanted' and then going on to say that to you that meant she was manipulating you is sick. 8 years later, the ego is still bruised pic.twitter.com/V7KizbNOiy — Seltayriana (Eras Tour) (@Attiya_a_a) March 25, 2023

Charlie puth is so fucking weird. This comment about Selena gomez is literally borderline sexual harassment. Saying she owes him something bc she wanted him to sleep over. Men are gross. pic.twitter.com/LAGHKEbsjW — Amadis (@selenaortegas) March 27, 2023

"I would never get what i wanted out of her" Charlie Puth to Selena Gomez. I knew he was a douchebag from the beginning 🙄 pic.twitter.com/tVzeoQ0RQ6 — Bluntbish (@blunt_kunt) March 29, 2023

So it’s about a girl not giving you her body and taking things slow and you getting increasingly frustrated about it. https://t.co/8XY5YvLtFJ — John Uniqua (@UniquaJohn) March 27, 2023

charlie puth is so embarrassing bc his entire beef with selena gomez is based on the fact that she didn’t sleep with him. weirdo behavior — vane (@astrarchi) March 28, 2023

charlie puth shading selena for not sleeping with him is so disgusting 🤢 — 🥀 (@scorpcaprio) March 28, 2023

As it stands, Charlie is yet to address the backlash or expand further on who the song is about. We shall update you if he does.

Charlie Puth - 'Attention' lyrics

INTRO

Woah-oh, hm-hmm

VERSE 1

You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round

Throwin' that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up (Ah)

You've been going 'round, going 'round, going 'round

Every party in LA

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd be at one, oh

PRE-CHORUS

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, ooh

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

CHORUS

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you, oh

VERSE 2

You've been runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round, runnin' 'round

Throwin' that dirt all on my name

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I'd call you up

Baby, now that we're, now that we're, now that we're

Right here standin' face to face

You already know, 'ready know, 'ready know

That you won, oh

PRE-CHORUS

I know that dress is karma (Dress is karma), perfume regret, yeah

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, ooh

(You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)

And now I'm all up on ya (All up on ya), what you expect? (Oh, baby)

But you're not coming home with me tonight, oh no

CHORUS

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new (One new)

Yeah, you just want attention (Oh), I knew from the start (The start)

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you (Over you), oh

POST-CHORUS

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin'?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh?

PRE-CHORUS

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

But you're not coming home with me tonight

CHORUS

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you (Over you)

OUTRO

What are you doin' to me? (Hey)

What are you doin', huh? (What are you doin', love?)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (Yeah, you just want attention)

What are you doin' to me? (I knew from the start)

What are you doin', huh? (You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you)

What are you doin' to me?

What are you doin', huh? (Oh)

