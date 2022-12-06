Selena Gomez says Cole Sprouse was "the love of her life" during her Disney days

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez was made to kiss Cole Sprouse's brother Dylan Sprouse in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Selena Gomez has opened up about her crush on Cole Sprouse and having to kiss his brother Dylan Sprouse on television.

Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that the 30-year-old star fancied Cole Sprouse as a child. In her documentary, My Mind & Me, Selena visits her childhood home and finds out that a wall she used to doodle on still exists. Not only that but the wall features Cole Sprouse's name surrounded by hearts. Selena then confirms that she was obsessed with Cole.

Now, Selena has spoken about her unrequited love for Cole and what working with him on the Disney Channel was like.

Selena Gomez says Cole Sprouse was "the love of her life" during her Disney days. Picture: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage, Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Last night (Dec 5), Selena Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy asked her if she actually had a crush on Cole. Laughing, Selena then said: "Yes, I did...and my first kiss was his brother!" Worried that the audience thought she kissed Dylan out of her own choice, Selena then specified: "On Tv! They wrote it in the script that way."

Jimmy then asked Selena if she was bummed that she didn't get to do the scene with Cole and Selena explained: "I can't say that. That wasn't what it was. I think I felt much better that it wasn't him 'cause I think I would have probably been an idiot." Jimmy then asked if Cole was the love of Selena's life and Selena joked: "He was the love of my life."

Selena actually posted a video of her childhood Cole Sprouse doodles in 2019. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11.." Cole then commented by joking: "Always Juan-upping me."

In 2018, Dylan revealed that Selena was actually his first kiss. He told Young Hollywood: "There’s a lot of sad depressing first kiss stories. I was a chubby lad and I wasn’t very successful with women for a long time. I think my first kiss was on a set and I think it might have been with Selena Gomez."

