Read the English translation of Selena Gomez' Dámelo To' lyrics with Myke Towers
11 March 2021, 15:34 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 17:34
The meaning behind Selena Gomez and Myke Towers' Dámelo To' lyrics explained.
Selena Gomez is back with a Spanish-language EP but what do her 'Dámelo To'' lyrics with Myke Towers actually mean?
'Dámelo To' is Track 4 on Revelación. It's also the third collaboration Selena Gomez has released from the record after 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro and 'Selfish Love' with DJ Snake. The song features Myke Towers and it's a sex anthem in which Selena and Rauw trade lines about being infatuated with each other. 'Dámelo To' literally means 'Give It to Me'.
In the chorus, Selena sings: 'Nada se siente mejor / Que mi nombre en tu boca / Te siento y no me tocas', which translates to 'Nothing feels better / Than your name on my lips / I feel you and you aren't even touching me'. Selena then ends the chorus with the title of the song, demanding: 'Dámelo to' and Myke's lyrics are even more explicit.
What do Selena Gomez and Myke Towers's Dámelo To' lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.
Selena Gomez & Myke Towers - 'Dámelo To'': English Translation
INTRO: Selena Gomez
A little bit of heat
Close together, keep going
I already gave you control
Finish what you started
We don't think, we're having fun
Is it a sin? I don't know
Why stop?
PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Finish what you started
Because nothing feels
Nothing feels, my love
Nothing feels better
CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Than my name in your mouth, mouth, mouth
I feel you and you aren't even touching me, touch me, touch me
My name in your mouth, mouth, mouth
I feel you and you aren't even touching me, touch me, touch me
Give it to me!
VERSE 1: Selena Gomez
Stay 'cause I want to lose all my manners until dawn
And you already know all you have to do
You say my name and nothing else matters
Others try, but no, they'll never achievе anything
Others try, but no
PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Finish what you started
Becausе nothing feels
Nothing feels, my love
Nothing feels better
CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Than my name in your mouth, mouth, mouth
I feel you and you aren't even touching me, touch me, touch me
Give it to me!
VERSE 2: Myke Towers
Ayy
I like to say your name
With the sexy voice I use to impress you, ayy
You like to call me late
I'm going to try to calm down
Lots of respect
If she tempts me, I'm not going to stay quiet
Work can't be left unfinished
She has the face of an angel, but I'll sin for her
Try me out, I challenge you to find another like me
She breaks records
Men stick to her as if she was using a magnet
I get in her mind
She deserves a ring, if it were up to me I'd make my fiancée
I'll give mom grandkids
PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Finish what you started
Because nothing feels
Nothing feels, my love
Nothing feels better
CHORUS: Selena Gomez
Than my name in your mouth, mouth, mouth
I feel you and you aren't touching me, touch me, touch me
My name in your mouth, mouth, mouth
I feel you and you aren't touching me, touch me, touch me
Give it to me!
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."
Check out the English translations of Selena's other Revelación tracks below.
