Read the English translation of Selena Gomez' Dámelo To' lyrics with Myke Towers

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Selena Gomez and Myke Towers' Dámelo To' lyrics explained.

Selena Gomez is back with a Spanish-language EP but what do her 'Dámelo To'' lyrics with Myke Towers actually mean?

'Dámelo To' is Track 4 on Revelación. It's also the third collaboration Selena Gomez has released from the record after 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro and 'Selfish Love' with DJ Snake. The song features Myke Towers and it's a sex anthem in which Selena and Rauw trade lines about being infatuated with each other. 'Dámelo To' literally means 'Give It to Me'.

READ MORE: 13 hidden meanings in Selena Gomez's De Una Vez music video

In the chorus, Selena sings: 'Nada se siente mejor / Que mi nombre en tu boca / Te siento y no me tocas', which translates to 'Nothing feels better / Than your name on my lips / I feel you and you aren't even touching me'. Selena then ends the chorus with the title of the song, demanding: 'Dámelo to' and Myke's lyrics are even more explicit.

What do Selena Gomez and Myke Towers's Dámelo To' lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.

Selena Gomez Dámelo To' lyrics: English translation (with Myke Towers). Picture: Interscope Records, @myketowers via Instagram

Selena Gomez & Myke Towers - 'Dámelo To'': English Translation

INTRO: Selena Gomez

A little bit of heat

Close together, keep going

I already gave you control

Finish what you started

We don't think, we're having fun

Is it a sin? I don't know

Why stop?

PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Finish what you started

Because nothing feels

Nothing feels, my love

Nothing feels better

CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Than my name in your mouth, mouth, mouth

I feel you and you aren't even touching me, touch me, touch me

My name in your mouth, mouth, mouth

I feel you and you aren't even touching me, touch me, touch me

Give it to me!

VERSE 1: Selena Gomez

Stay 'cause I want to lose all my manners until dawn

And you already know all you have to do

You say my name and nothing else matters

Others try, but no, they'll never achievе anything

Others try, but no

PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Finish what you started

Becausе nothing feels

Nothing feels, my love

Nothing feels better

CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Than my name in your mouth, mouth, mouth

I feel you and you aren't even touching me, touch me, touch me

Give it to me!

VERSE 2: Myke Towers

Ayy

I like to say your name

With the sexy voice I use to impress you, ayy

You like to call me late

I'm going to try to calm down

Lots of respect

If she tempts me, I'm not going to stay quiet

Work can't be left unfinished

She has the face of an angel, but I'll sin for her

Try me out, I challenge you to find another like me

She breaks records

Men stick to her as if she was using a magnet

I get in her mind

She deserves a ring, if it were up to me I'd make my fiancée

I'll give mom grandkids

PRE-CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Finish what you started

Because nothing feels

Nothing feels, my love

Nothing feels better

CHORUS: Selena Gomez

Than my name in your mouth, mouth, mouth

I feel you and you aren't touching me, touch me, touch me

My name in your mouth, mouth, mouth

I feel you and you aren't touching me, touch me, touch me

Give it to me!

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."

Check out the English translations of Selena's other Revelación tracks below.

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's De Una Vez lyrics

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Buscando Amor lyrics

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Baila Conmigo lyrics with Rauw Alejandro

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Vicio lyrics

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Adiós lyrics

Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Selfish Love lyrics with DJ Snake