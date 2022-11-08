Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock so that Demi Lovato would get the part

By Sam Prance

The Disney Channel originally wanted Selena Gomez to play Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David DeLuise has let slip that Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock because she knew Demi Lovato wanted to star in it.

Fans of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato will already know that the two stars have a long history together. The icons first met on the set of Barney and quickly became close friends. They then both went on to become household names thanks to their roles in Wizards of Waverly Place and Camp Rock respectively. They also starred in Princess Protection Program together.

However, it turns out Camp Rock could have been very different. Selena was Disney's first choice to play Mitchie Torres.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez claps back at Francia Raisa dig following Taylor Swift comment

Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock so that Demi Lovato would get the part. Picture: On Purpose via YouTube, WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking on Wildchat Sports, David DeLuise, who famously played Selena's dad in Wizards of Waverly Place, revealed that Selena actually gave up the role of Mitchie in Camp Rock so that Demi would be offered the part. He said: "I’ve never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena and she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part."

David then added: "So, she passed on it which was very nice to do. And they were friends. They were on the show Barney together." In other words, Selena wanted Disney to give the opportunity to her friend instead of her. At the time, she had already completed one season of Wizards of Waverly Place. Meanwhile, Demi was yet to get her big break.

While we would love to hear Selena's renditions of 'This Is Me' and other Camp Rock classics, I think we can all agree that Demi was born to play Mitchie. There is no Camp Rock without Demi!

What do you think? Could you imagine Camp Rock with Selena?

Read more Selena Gomez news here: