Selena Gomez claps back at Francia Raisa dig following Taylor Swift comment

By Sam Prance

Francia Raisa appeared to call out Selena Gomez after she said that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry.

Selena Gomez has clapped back after Francia Raisa appeared to take a dig at the singer and unfollowed her on Instagram.

Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that Francia Raisa is one of her closest friends. Following complications with lupus in 2017, Selena required a life-saving kidney transplant and Francia donated a kidney to Selena. At the time, Selena wrote: "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. I love you so much sis."

Since then Francia and Selena have remained good friends with each other. Francia attended Selena's 30th earlier this year and she even appeared in a TikTok video with Selena as recently as July.

However, Francia seems to have recently taken issue with comments that Selena made in a new interview and now Selena has defended herself.

Selena Gomez claps back after Francia Raisa appears to take a dig at her. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @selenagomez via Instagram

Speaking to Rolling Stone last week, Selena said: "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."

Yesterday (Nov 6), E! News posted the quote on their Instagram page. Noticing the post, Francia commented: "Interesting" and then unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Francia has since deleted the comment but she hasn't followed Selena back.

Francia's comment then made its way to TikTok with @stephwithdadeets explaining what had happened in a viral video. Selena then popped in Steph's comments herself. She wrote: "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raisa deleting an Instagram comment then unfollowing her after saying that Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry”:



“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.” pic.twitter.com/UaGl6bPtSJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

While she's yet to divulge more, it appears that Selena wasn't dismissing her friendship with Francia in her original interview. It's also possible Francia was upset that she isn't mentioned in Selena's new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. However, the documentary centres on Selena's mental health and her kidney transplant is only mentioned in passing.

Selena currently still follows Francia on Instagram. Here's hoping that they can work things out!

