Selena Gomez asks her fans to be "kinder" following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama

By Sam Prance

Fans think that Justin Bieber also appears to have referenced the drama with a bizarre dig at Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez has returned to TikTok and asked her fans to be "kinder" following the Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama.

Last month, videos on TikTok went viral accusing Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber of bullying Selena Gomez. Kylie denied the accusations, and Selena defended Kylie and said that she was a "fan" of her. However, Selena then quit social media after commenting on an old video criticising Hailey for "making fun" of Taylor Swift. She said: "I'm 30. I'm too old for this."

In the wake of the drama, Kylie and Hailey both lost hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Meanwhile, Selena gained over 15 million followers on Instagram alone. Now, Selena has returned to TikTok and asked her fans to be more considerate.

Selena Gomez asks her fans to be "kinder" following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, @selenagomez via TikTok, Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Alongside a new Rare Beauty makeup tutorial on her personal TikTok, Selena thanked her fans for their ongoing support. She commented: "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and everyone of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

However, Selena then encouraged her fans to be more mindful of what they post. She wrote: "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love".

Following the drama, Hailey and Kylie have both been subject to thousands of hate comments on their social media pages.

Selena Gomez thanks her fans and reminds everyone to be kind in her latest TikTok. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8pmzxCvh1q — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) March 6, 2023

Selena's new comments come shortly after fans have now accused her ex Justin Bieber of also taking digs at her.

At Justin's 29th birthday party over the weekend, guests, including music video director, Alfredo Flores, shared photos of the party gifts at the event. The gifts included a cowboy hat lighter with the engraving: "I'm so grateful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted." Mmm...

People assumed the engraving was taking aim at Selena. One person tweeted: "If this is really about Selena (dk) then this is just cruel. No matter how many years have passed, it would sting if an ex of mine said they’re so glad they didn’t end up with me ON THEIR BDAY."

Another added: " "Husband and wife both obsessed af with Selena.. they're clearly not okay....."

If this is really about Selena (dk) then this is just cruel. No matter how many years have passed, it would sting if an ex of mine said they’re so glad they didn’t end up with me ON THEIR BDAY. But I’m a people pleaser so what do I know. https://t.co/3rMFDkNjW2 — B.A. (@itsbassantt) March 5, 2023

Husband and wife both obsessed af with Selena💀.. they're clearly not okay 💀..... https://t.co/8XxyDyuKnO pic.twitter.com/3UTNkThqaf — Ella (@Olugbs) March 5, 2023

using your birthday party to try and throw shade at your ex like this is unhinged behavior. he is the real problem in all of this drama https://t.co/q1R84ki78N — taylor, you'll be fine 🪩 🏹 (@shivroyapologst) March 5, 2023

Imagine you're married for years and out of nowhere, you're randomly giving out souvenirs dissing your ex at your own birthday party. What kind of birthday souvenir is this...?? 🥲 https://t.co/xela9PQSHf — Anna Khayalan (@thekhayalan15) March 6, 2023

What do you think? A reach? In the words of Selena, "please be kinder" everyone.

