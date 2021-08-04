Selena Gomez slams The Good Fight and Saved By the Bell for joking about her kidney transplant

"I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

Selena Gomez has taken to social media to criticise TV shows that have made light of her life-saving 2017 kidney transplant.

Last year, the Saved By the Bell reboot came under fire for including references to Selena Gomez's kidney transplant. In the show, graffiti was seen which read "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" and there were other "jokes" about Selena's transplant in the same episode. Now, The Good Fight is receiving backlash for also commenting on Selena's transplant.

In response, "Respect Selena Gomez" started trending on Twitter and now Selena has personally called out the shows.

Selena Gomez slams TV shows for joking about her kidney transplant
Selena Gomez slams TV shows for joking about her kidney transplant. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, @selenagomez via Instagram

Taking to her Twitter account, Selena tweeted: "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."

She then added: "My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://organdonor.gov/sign-up".

Following the backlash to Saved By the Bell last year, the Selena scenes were removed and the creators issued a statement and an apology: "We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

As it stands, the creators of The Good Fight are yet to respond to Selena. The episode in question was about cancel culture and, in one scene, three characters discussed what topics are unacceptable to joke about it. Alongside, necrophilia and autism, Selena Gomez's kidney transplant was brought up.

We shall keep you informed with any updates.

