Selena Gomez says she's "ashamed" of one of her album covers

By Jazmin Duribe

Selena Gomez has said that she's "ashamed" of one of her sexual album covers.

As you know, Selena has been in the public eye since childhood starring on a number of our favourite Disney Channel shows. But having grown up in front of our eyes, Selena has unfortunately been sexualised throughout her career.

The Only Murders in the Building actress opened up about being sexualised from such a young age in the Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable interview with Hollywood Reporter alongside Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Molly Shannon, Quinta Brunson and Bridget Everett.

During the discussion, Amy asked how Selena found her own voice and style despite being "sexualised at such a young age".

Selena Gomez says she's "ashamed" of one of her sexual album covers. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, @selenagomez via Instagram

Amy said: "And then how someone like Selena, who was sexualized at such a young age, but you’ve just rejected that and have really found your own style and your own presence. Because I know they put you through a system and make you feel like this is how you have to do it. And especially when you’re getting that positive feedback and people are attracted to you, it takes a lot to go, 'I’m going to go in this direction.'"

Selena agreed, and then replied: "It’s really unfair. I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it. I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself."

Selena didn't name the album in question, but fans believe she could be referring to the artwork for her 2015 album Revival, where she posed topless.

Selena added: "And I’m not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me."

Selena also opened up about stepping away from her old Disney persona and being honest with her fans about her "imperfections".

She continued: "I took control of the narrative of my life once I started becoming older because, growing up, I didn’t really have a choice. Now I understand that there are certain boundaries that I need to set for myself, and I respect and adore so many people, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me."

