Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Selfish Love lyrics with DJ Snake

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Selena Gomez and DJ Snake's 'Selfish Love' lyrics explained.

Selena Gomez is back with another bilingual, DJ Snake banger but what are her Spanish 'Selfish Love' lyrics actually about?

In January (Jan 27), Selena Gomez announced that she would be releasing her first-ever Spanish language EP. Revelacíon is due out March 12 and it contains seven songs including the moving ballad 'De Una Vez' and hit Rauw Alejandro duet 'Baila Conmigo'. The EP also sees Selena reunite with her 'Taki Taki' collaborator DJ Snake on a new song called 'Selfish Love'.

Now, Selena and DJ Snake have released 'Selfish Love' and we've translated the Spanish lyrics into English for you.

What do Selena Gomez's 'Selfish Love' lyrics mean?

Selena Gomez Selfish Love lyrics: English translation with DJ Snake. Picture: Interscope Records

'Selfish Love' is the only bilingual track on Revelacíon and the lyrics are about being in a relationship in which you enjoy making each other jealous. Selena sings: "Nadie tiene que deciírmelo / Hablas con otro", which means "no one has to tell me that you talk to other girls". She adds: "Baby, me dan ganas de tenerte", which means "Baby it makes me want to have you."

In the chorus, Selena sings: "Tú quiere' a mis celos". This translates to "you want my jealousy." She then sings in English: "All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)".

Check out the full 'Selfish Love' translation below.

As well as 'De Una Vez', 'Baila Conmigo' and 'Selfish Love', Revelacíon includes brand new songs named 'Buscando Amor' ('Looking for Love'), 'Vicio' ('Addicted') and 'Adiós' ('Goodbye'). The EP also feature a collaboration between Selena and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers called 'Dámelo To', which means 'Give it To Me' in English.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the project Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."

DJ Snake & Selena Gomez - 'Selfish Love': English Translation

VERSE 1

No one has to tell me

You talk to other girls

And I confess to loving it

Baby, it makes me want to have you (To have you)

PRE-CHORUS

Just a little crush

Got me over here thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else cares

I know we got trust

But you be gettin 'me thinkin' that somebody else cares, somebody else care

CHORUS

You want my jealousy

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)

This is a game between you and me, you me, you and me

POST-CHORUS

Yeah yeah

You know that we got trust

Yeah Yeah



VERSE 2

How they look at me is obvious

Makes you want to mark you to your territory

This secret between the 'two of us

I know it makes you want to have me

PRE-CHORUS

I get just a little rush

When you're over there thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else care (Ooh, ooh)

You know we got trust

But then again you thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else care

CHORUS

I want your jealousy

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)

This is a game between you and me, you me, you and me

POST-CHORUS

Yeah yeah

You know that we got trust

Yeah yeah

OUTRO

DJ Snake

Eh

Selena Gomez

Yeah

Eh