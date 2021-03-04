Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Selfish Love lyrics with DJ Snake
Selena Gomez is back with another bilingual, DJ Snake banger but what are her Spanish 'Selfish Love' lyrics actually about?
In January (Jan 27), Selena Gomez announced that she would be releasing her first-ever Spanish language EP. Revelacíon is due out March 12 and it contains seven songs including the moving ballad 'De Una Vez' and hit Rauw Alejandro duet 'Baila Conmigo'. The EP also sees Selena reunite with her 'Taki Taki' collaborator DJ Snake on a new song called 'Selfish Love'.
Now, Selena and DJ Snake have released 'Selfish Love' and we've translated the Spanish lyrics into English for you.
What do Selena Gomez's 'Selfish Love' lyrics mean?
'Selfish Love' is the only bilingual track on Revelacíon and the lyrics are about being in a relationship in which you enjoy making each other jealous. Selena sings: "Nadie tiene que deciírmelo / Hablas con otro", which means "no one has to tell me that you talk to other girls". She adds: "Baby, me dan ganas de tenerte", which means "Baby it makes me want to have you."
In the chorus, Selena sings: "Tú quiere' a mis celos". This translates to "you want my jealousy." She then sings in English: "All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)".
Check out the full 'Selfish Love' translation below.
As well as 'De Una Vez', 'Baila Conmigo' and 'Selfish Love', Revelacíon includes brand new songs named 'Buscando Amor' ('Looking for Love'), 'Vicio' ('Addicted') and 'Adiós' ('Goodbye'). The EP also feature a collaboration between Selena and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers called 'Dámelo To', which means 'Give it To Me' in English.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the project Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."
DJ Snake & Selena Gomez - 'Selfish Love': English Translation
VERSE 1
No one has to tell me
You talk to other girls
And I confess to loving it
Baby, it makes me want to have you (To have you)
PRE-CHORUS
Just a little crush
Got me over here thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else cares
I know we got trust
But you be gettin 'me thinkin' that somebody else cares, somebody else care
CHORUS
You want my jealousy
All this time and we still got that selfish love
You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)
This is a game between you and me, you me, you and me
POST-CHORUS
Yeah yeah
You know that we got trust
Yeah Yeah
VERSE 2
How they look at me is obvious
Makes you want to mark you to your territory
This secret between the 'two of us
I know it makes you want to have me
PRE-CHORUS
I get just a little rush
When you're over there thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else care (Ooh, ooh)
You know we got trust
But then again you thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else care
CHORUS
I want your jealousy
All this time and we still got that selfish love
You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)
This is a game between you and me, you me, you and me
POST-CHORUS
Yeah yeah
You know that we got trust
Yeah yeah
OUTRO
DJ Snake
Eh
Selena Gomez
Yeah
Eh