Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne reveal huge matching tattoos

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne both have giant watercolour roses tattooed on them now.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have broken the internet after unveiling their brand new matching tattoos on Instagram.

Fans of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne will already know that the two stars are close. The 29-year-olds are both friends with Taylor Swift and they are often spotted hanging out together. Selena and Cara even went on holiday with each other in 2014 and Cara has just been cast in a big role in the second season of Selena's hit series Only Murders in the Building.

Now, Selena and Cara have just taken their friendship to the next level. The beloved celebs have just got matching tattoos.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne reveal huge matching tattoos. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images, @bagbangnyc via Instagram

Yesterday (Dec 29), Selena Gomez's tattoo artist, Bang Bang, took to Instagram to share a photo of her latest ink. The artist wrote: "Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful." The image shows that Selena now has a big watercolour rose tattooed on her back, as well as the roman numerals for 22, the day of the month that she was born.

Shortly afterwards, Bang Bang shared a video revealing that Cara now has the same tattoo with the roman numerals for 12, her date of birth. Bang Bang wrote: "Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Car. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."

We have no choice but to stan.

