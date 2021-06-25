Tyler, the Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for inappropriate tweets in Manifesto lyrics

By Sam Prance

In 2010 and 2011, Tyler, the Creator posted multiple inappropriate tweets about wanting to have sex with Selena Gomez.

Tyler, the Creator has publicly addressed and apologised for his "crazy" tweets about Selena Gomez in his 'Manifesto' lyrics.

Today (Jun 25), Tyler, the Creator released his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. The record contains the lead single 'Lumberjack', alongside 15 brand new songs, including collaborations with the likes of Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign and Pharrell Williams. The project is already a critical and commercial success. It's currently No. 1 on Apple Music in the US.

Fans are living for all of the songs but it's his lyric about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 'Manifesto' that's going viral.

What did Tyler, the Creator tweet about Selena Gomez?

In 'Manifesto', Tyler, the Creator raps about his controversial past and the ways in which the internet has tried to cancel him for his antics when he first entered the music industry. In the third verse, Tyler raps: "I was cancelled before cancelled was with Twitter fingers (Haha) / Protestin' outside my shows, I gave them the middle finger (Fuck 'em)".

Tyler then explicitly addresses his past inappropriate tweets about Selena. In 2010/2011, Tyler posted numerous tweets about Selena Gomez. For example, he tweeted: "@selenagomez is now 18. so she can now legally take my dick in her fucking ass" and "Selena Gomez is gonna take my dick deep in her fucking pussy."

Tyler, the Creator Selena Gomez tweets. Picture: @tylerthecreator via Twitter

In 'Manifesto', Tyler, who has since opened up about having relationships with men, explains that he's apologised to Selena in person since and actually wanted to have sex with Justin Bieber at the time. He raps: "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy shit / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna fuck Bieber, Just-in".

Tyler was 20 years old at the time of his initial tweets. As it stands, Selena is yet to address Tyler's initial tweets or his apology. We shall update you if she does.