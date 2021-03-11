Read the English translation of Selena Gomez's Vicio lyrics
The meaning behind Selena Gomez's Vicio lyrics explained.
'Vicio' is already one of the fan favourites on Selena Gomez's new Revelación project but what do the Spanish lyrics mean?
'Vicio' is Track 5 on Revelación and it's a moody mid-tempo bop in which Selena Gomez sings about being head over heels in love and in lust with someone. It sort of acts as a sequel to 'Damélo To' in the sense that it's another sex anthem but this time there's more emotion involved. 'Vicio' translates to vice in English and Selena is addicted to her lover.
Selena opens the song singing: 'Tus labios son mi vicio / Por un beso tuyo todo lo arriesgo.' In English, this means, 'Your lips are my vice / I'd risk it all for one of your kisses.' She then adds in the second verse: 'Tú me sanaste el corazón / Le diste vida a lo que estaba muerto,' which means 'You healed my heart / You gave life to what was dead.'
What do Selena Gomez's Vicio lyrics mean? Read the full English translation below.
Selena Gomez - 'Vicio' lyrics: English Translation
VERSE 1
Your lips are my vice
I'd risk it all for one of your kisses (I'd risk it all)
And your heart beats with mine
It's the perfect tempo (Perfect)
Kiss to kiss I realised that
I need you just like yesterday
I want to have you just as you are (Eh)
CHORUS
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Kiss me slowly, kiss me slowly
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
VERSE 2
You healed my heart
You gave life to what was dead
I didn't believe in love
Because it wasn't the right moment
And it happenеd without warning, I'll let you know
If I don't have you, I get sad
I need you with me
Talk to me about what you can give me
CHORUS
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Kiss me slowly, kiss me slowly
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
Kiss me slowly, kiss me slowly
Your lips, your lips
Are my vice, my vice
OUTRO
They are my vice
For one of your kisses, I'd risk it all
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about Revelación Selena explained: "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage."
Check out the English translations of Selena's other Revelación tracks below.
