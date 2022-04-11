Selena Gomez calls out people criticising her weight in new TikTok video

By Sam Prance

"You're too small. You're too big. That doesn't fit. Bitch, I am perfect the way I am."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has opened up about her weight and called out trolls for criticising the size of her body in a new TikTok video.

Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has been incredibly open and honest about weight gain and loss and her relationship with her body. Speaking with her friend Raquelle Steven on the Giving Back Generation podcast in 2019, Selena explained that her weight often fluctuates as a result of her lupus.

She said: "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."

Now, Selena has discussed her weight journey further in a new TikTok video calling out people who comment on her body.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne reveal huge matching tattoos

Selena Gomez calls out people criticising her weight in new TikTok video. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood, @selenagomez via TikTok

Taking to her TikTok, Selena posted a story in which she said: "So I be trying to stay skinny but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich." Selena then added: "Honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. You're too small. You're too big. That doesn't fit."

Selena continued, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am," before saying, "Moral of the story: Bye." She then rapped along to the "I'm a motherfucking star" line from Tyga's 'Rack City'. Iconic.

You can watch the video at the top of the page. It has since expired on her stories but it's gone viral on social media with fans praising Selena.

This isn't the first time that Selena has clapped back at trolls over her weight either. In 2015, Selena shared a swimsuit pic on Instagram and the comments were filled with people criticising her weight gain.

In response, Selena posted another swimsuit photo with the caption: "I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove".

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about people commenting on her weight in 2020, Selena said: "I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I've had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful. It's all it is."

We have no choice but to stan.