Selena Gomez says her biggest mistake is losing touch with the Wizards of Waverly Place cast

By Sam Prance

"I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez says that not staying in touch with any of her Wizards of Waverly Place castmates was her "biggest mistake".

Yesterday (Feb 28), Selena Gomez reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place castmates on the Wizards of Waverly Pod. In the episode, Selena, who played Alex Russo on the show, talks to David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) about her time in Wizards, what it meant to her and what it was like to first rise to fame on the Disney Channel.

Selena also opens up about her biggest regrets and explains why she lost touch with the Wizards of Waverly Place cast.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez quits social media

Selena Gomez says her biggest mistake is losing touch with the Wizards of Waverly Place cast. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram, Disney Channel / Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

When asked what her biggest mistake was, Selena said: "Probably not staying in touch with you guys." Explaining why she lost touch with them, Selena revealed: "I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because, a) you would have told me the truth which terrifies me, and b) I didn’t want to let you down."

David then started crying in response and said: "That’s really sweet and thank you for saying that. We obviously, I miss you and I’m happy you’re doing well now." Jennifer then added: "I appreciate you saying that too. To be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I’m like…'Did we stop being friends because I didn’t tell her what she wanted to hear?'"

Understanding David and Jennifer's perspectives, Selena said: "I appreciate you guys dearly and I love you so much in a way that I’ve never loved anybody else."

READ MORE: The Wizards of Waverly Place pilot was originally "completely different"

Elsewhere in the podcast, Selena revealed why Wizards is so special to her. She said: "I'm so lucky and grateful that I get to be a part of all these other projects but I tell people all the time that I've never had that feeling I had with the whole Wizards crew. I was the happiest I'd been in my whole life. I'm really happy but it was definitely the happiest times for me."

Going deeper, Selena continued: "I recognise that obviously it's because I have this different attention on me that I didn't have then. It was a really pure time." She also said: "I felt safe and that’s a really hard thing for me to feel and I know that you guys love me for me."

Selena ended by saying: "You guys genuinely loved me and that’s all I could have asked for. The unconditional trust and bond we had I miss so much."

Read more Selena Gomez news here: