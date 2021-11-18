Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up after two years together

By Jazmin Duribe

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have announced their break up after two years together.

On Wednesday (Nov 17), Shawn and Camila shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories revealing that they had amicably parted ways. However, neither Shawn or Camila confirmed the reason behind the breakup.

The statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp, @shawnmendes via Instagram

Camila and Shawn first started dating in July 2019 not long after the release of their hit single 'Señorita'. Initially, there were rumours that the relationship was a publicity stunt (although, Shawn denied this) but Shawmila proved the haters wrong.

In March 2020, Shawn and Camila started living with each other and quarantined together throughout the pandemic, sharing snippets of themselves looking loved-up on their social media pages.

Camila even previously admitted that Shawn was the first person she had ever been in love with. "Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," she told Elle.

"I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say – I think that’s what makes me emotional."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Instagram Stories. Picture: @camilacabello via Instagram, @shawnmendes via Instagram

Meanwhile, Shawn has also said Camila is his first love. "A lot happens when you fall in love for the first time, because you really feel this support, this grounded, 'Hey, if everything goes away, I'm going to be okay. It's perspective, and it's beautiful," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"And it really allows you to be like, 'OK, well, if I'm going to do this [make music, etc.], I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it. Otherwise, I'd just rather watch movies with you all day.'"

Sad!

