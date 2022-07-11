Shawn Mendes postpones world tour to "take care" of his mental health

By Jazmin Duribe

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care myself and my mental health."

Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his mental health after reaching a "breaking point".

The 'Treat You Better' singer kicked off Wonder: The World Tour on June 27 in Portland. The tour was scheduled to go around the US then onto Canada and then Europe in 2023.

However, Shawn has now announced that the "toll of the road and the pressure" of the tour has had a devastating impact on his wellbeing and has forced him to postpone.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Shawn wrote: "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

Shawn Mendes postpones world tour to "take care" of his mental health. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

He added: "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know. Love you guys."

Shawn has previously spoken about struggling with his mental health before. In April 2022, Shawn admitted feeling "overwhelmed" in a Notes app statement posted on Twitter.

"Sometimes I ask my self what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth'," he explained. "I feel like that's a hard thing to do though. I'm afraid that if you people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They become bored of me.

"So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide. The truth, in current form, is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning."

He continued: "The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing; hyper-focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and over stimulated."

