Shawn Mendes opens up about Camila Cabello split in heartbreaking It'll Be Okay lyrics

By Sam Prance

Camila Cabello shared and deleted a post in support of the song shortly after it came out.

Shawn Mendes has released his first single since splitting with Camila Cabello and his 'It'll Be Okay' lyrics are heartbreaking.

Last month (Nov 17), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released a joint statement announcing that they'd broken up after two years as a couple. The statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Now, Shawn has released a song titled 'It'll Be Okay' and the lyrics appear to reference the breakdown of their relationship.

Are Shawn Mendes' It'll Be Okay lyrics about Camila Cabello?

Shawn Mendes It’ll Be Okay lyrics: Are they about Camila Cabello? Picture: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Audacy, @shawnmendes via Instagram

Before releasing the song, Shawn tweeted: "It feels like I haven't truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you. I hope you love this song."

In 'It'll Be Okay', Shawn sings: "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide / It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise".

If it wasn't already clear what Shawn is singing about, he then adds: "If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding / We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay / I will love you either way".

Shawn also sings: "Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black / Oh, thеre's nothing more painful".

No. I'm not crying. You are.

Naturally, fans are convinced that the lyrics are about Shawn's romantic relationship with Camila ending. They also seem to confirm that Shawn is still in love with Camila. As it stands, Shawn is yet to say anything more about the song but people have spotted that Camila posted and deleted an Instagram story in support of the song.

Shortly after 'It'll Be Okay' came out, Camila shared a snippet of the single on her stories with several heart emojis and she tagged Shawn. However, moments later she deleted the story and reposted it without the hearts and without tagging Shawn.

It's the end of an era!

