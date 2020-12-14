124 Taylor Swift lyrics for your next Instagram caption

By Katie Louise Smith

Need a caption for your next selfie? Somebody get the new Taylor on the phone...

Taylor Swift's talent for writing incredible lyrics is undeniable – and if you hadn't already discovered, those lyrics make pretty iconic Instagram captions too.

From her self-titled debut album, all the way up to the excellence of Folklore and Evermore, Taylor has blessed us with lyrics that we can apply to almost every single aspect of our lives. Going through a break up? It's handled! Falling in love? She's got ya covered! Vibing with your squad? Always! In your feelings? Every single day!

We've scoured Taylor's catalogue of tracks for all the best lyrics that would be perfect for your next Instagram caption. We'll no doubt be adding to this list with even more but for now, here's 97 lyric captions to get you started...

Picture: Republic Records

For when you're feeling loved up and in a relationship...

So, you've got a cute picture of you and your love but you need a caption? Taylor knows a thing or two about that. Whether it's a pic of the two of you together, or a solo pic of bae to show off to all your followers, here's the best lyrics for your caption.

• “I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man” - ‘Willow’

• “Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind” - ‘Willow’

• “Takes one to know one, you're a cowboy like me” - ‘Cowboy Like Me’

• “Forever is the sweetest con” - ‘Cowboy Like Me’

• “And my waves meet your shore, ever and evermore” - ‘Long Story Short’

• "We never painted by the numbers, baby. But we were making it count" - ‘The 1’

• "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favourite" - ‘Cardigan’

• "Love you to the Moon and to Saturn" - 'Seven'

• "You showed me colours you know I can't see with anyone else" - 'Illicit Affairs'

• "And isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?" - 'Invisible String'

• "All these people think love's for show but I would die for you in secret" - 'Peace'

• "And I ain't gotta tell him, I think he knows" - 'I Think He Knows'

• "Have I known you twenty seconds or twenty years?" - 'Lover'

• "All's well that ends well to end up with you"- 'Lover'

• "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings" - 'Paper Rings'

• "Without all the exes, fights, and flaws we wouldn't be standing here so tall" - 'Paper Rings'

• "Darling, I fancy you" - 'London Boy'

• "I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you" - 'Daylight'

• "For you, I would cross the line. I would waste my time. I would lose my mind" - 'Don't Blame Me'

• "Some boys are tryin' too hard, he don't try at all though" - '...Ready For It?'

• "Say my name and everything just stops, I don't want you like a best friend" - 'Dress'

• "And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for" - 'King Of My Heart'

• “I want you for worse or for better, I would wait forever and ever” - ‘How You Get The Girl’

• “He's so tall and handsome as hell, he’s so bad, but he does it so well” - ‘Wildest Dreams’

• “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye” - ‘Style’

• “The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming colour” - ‘Out Of The Woods’

• “I just like hanging out with you, all the time” - ‘Stay Stay Stay’

• “Your name, forever the name on my lips” - ‘Last Kiss’

• “I’m captivated by you, baby, like a firework show” - ‘Sparks Fly’

• “You are the best thing that's ever been mine” - ‘Mine’

• “You've got a smile that could light up this whole town” - ‘You Belong With Me’

For when you and the girls are having a night out...

Posting a pic of the squad on a night out and need a fire caption to really set the tone? Here ya go.

• “How evergreen, our group of friends” - ‘Champagne Problems’

• “We were like the mall before the internet, it was the one place to be” - ‘Coney Island’

• "Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool" - ‘The 1’

• "Rosé flowing with your chosen family" - ‘The 1’

• "Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud" - ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

• "Babe, don't threaten me with a good time" - 'London Boy

• "Feeling so Gatsby for that whole year" - 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things'

• "Here's a toast to my real friends" - 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things'

• "There’s glitter on the floor after the party" - 'New Year's Day'

• “We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet. Baby, we're the new romantics, the best people in life are free” - ‘New Romantics’

• “It was the best night, never would forget how we moved” - ‘Starlight’

• “We're happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way” - 22

• “For a moment, a band of thieves in ripped up jeans got to rule the world” - ‘Long Live’

For when you're going through a break up...

We've all been there. Whether it's a romantic love or a best friend break up, whether you're feeling sad or ready to move on... Here's all the best Taylor lyrics about heartbreak for your next caption.

• "Your heart was glass, I dropped it” - ‘Champagne Problems’

• “I can't dare to dream about you anymore” - ‘Gold Rush’

• “I know my love should be celebrated but you tolerate it” - ‘Tolerate It’

• “There'll be happiness after you but there was happiness because of you” - ‘Happiness’

• “I hope she'll be your beautiful fool, who takes my spot next to you” - ‘Happiness’

• “Long story short, it was the wrong guy” - ‘Long Story Short’

• "You know the greatest loves of all time are over now" - ‘The 1’

• "And though I can’t recall your face, I still got love for you" - 'Seven'

• "It's hard to be at a party when I feel like an open wound. It's hard to be anywhere these days when all I want is you" - 'This Is Me Trying"

• "I forgot that you existed and I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't" - 'I Forgot That You Existed'

• "Gave you so much, but it wasn't enough but I'll be alright, it's just a thousand cuts" - 'Death By A Thousand Cuts'

• "Remember how I said I'd die for you?" - 'False God'

• "Why'd I have to break what I love so much?" - 'Afterglow'

• "I'm yours to keep. And I'm yours to lose." - "So It Goes..."

• “Did you think we'd be fine? Still got scars in my back from your knives” - ‘Bad Blood”

• “I bet it never, ever occurred to you that I can’t say hello to you and risk another goodbye” - ‘I Almost Do’

• “The story of us looks a lot like a tragedy now. Next chapter…” - ‘The Story Of Us’

• “It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you” - ‘Back To December’

• “As far as I'm concerned, you're just another picture to burn” - 'Picture To Burn'

For when you're in your feelings...

Sometimes you just wanna be sad on the grid. Let Taylor do the talking for you.

• “They count me out time and time again” - ‘Willow’

• “I won't ask you to wait if you don't ask me to stay” - ‘’Tis The Damn Season’

• “I can't make it go away by making you a villain” - ‘Happiness’

• “My pain fits in the palm of your freezing hand” - ‘Ivy’

• “Long story short, it was a bad time, long story short, I survived” - ‘Long Story Short’

• "I'm not your problem anymore, so who am I offending now?" - ‘Exile’

• "And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake?" - ‘My Tears Ricochet’

• "I've never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try" - 'Mirrorball'

• "I've been having a hard time adjusting, I had the shiniest wheels, now they're rusting" - 'This Is Me Trying'

• "In my feelings more than Drake" - 'I Forgot That You Existed'

• "Said I'm fine, but it wasn't true, I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you" - 'Cruel Summer'

• "It's like I'm 17, nobody understands." - 'I Think He Knows'

• "And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends" - 'Cornelia Street'

• "I know delusion when I see it in the mirror" - 'Soon You'll Get Better'

• “You're still all over me like a wine-stained dress I can't wear anymore” - ‘Clean’

• “Maybe this thing was a masterpiece ’til you tore it all up - ‘All Too Well’

For when you're feeling philosophical...

You know those moments when you just need a deep caption for your snap of the sunset, or a dramatic landscape? Taylor's discography is packed full of deep quotes. Take your pick from the list below.

• “And the road not taken looks real good now” - ‘’Tis The Damn Season’

• "If I can't relate to you anymore then who am I related to?" - ‘Coney Island’

• “I tried to pick my battles 'til the battle picked me” - ‘Long Story Short’

• “Your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing” - ‘Long Story Short’

• “Never be so politе, you forget your power, nevеr wield such power, you forget to be polite” - ‘Marjorie’

• "If one thing had been different, would everything be different today?" - ‘The 1’

• "When you are young, they assume you know nothing" - ‘Cardigan’

• "I think I've seen this film before and I didn't like the ending" - ‘Exile’

• "Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky" - 'Daylight'

• "It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference" - 'I Forgot That You Existed'

• "Fighting with a true love is boxing with no gloves" - 'Afterglow'

• "I wanna be defined by the things that I love, not the things I hate" - 'Daylight'

• "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." - 'New Year's Day'

• “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place” - ‘All Too Well’

• “It's hard to fight when the fight ain’t fair” - ‘Change’

• “There's something 'bout the way the street looks when it's just rained” - 'Fearless'

For when you need a selfie caption...

Whatever the mood, Taylor has got you covered. Feeling spicy? Reputation! Feeling romantic? Lover! Feeling 22? You know the drill...

• “I come back stronger than a '90s trend” - ‘Willow’

• "She would've made such a lovely bride, what a shame she's fucked in the head" - ‘Champagne Problems’

• “You could call me "babe" for the weekend” - ’’Tis The Damn Season’

• “Eyes full of stars, hustling for the good life” - ‘Cowboy Like Me’

• "I'm doing good, I'm on some new shit" - ‘The 1’

• "She had a marvellous time ruining everything" - ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

• "If I was out flashing my dollars, I'd be a bitch not a baller" - 'The Man'

• "Who could ever leave me, darling but who could stay?" - 'The Archer'

• "He's so obsessed with me and, boy, I understand" - 'I Think He Knows'

• "They whisper in the hallway, "She's a bad, bad girl" - 'Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince'

• "Snakes and stones never broke my bones" - 'You Need To Calm Down'

• "Shade never made anybody less gay" - 'You Need To Calm Down'

• "I promise that you'll never find another like me" - 'ME!'

• "I'm the only one of me. Baby, that's the fun of me" - 'ME!'

• "I never trust a narcissist but they love me" - 'I Did Something Bad

• "Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time" - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

• "I'm sorry, the old [NAME] can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she's dead" - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

• "I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me" - 'End Game'

• “I can make the bad guys good for a weekend” - ‘Blank Space’

• “’Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream” - ‘Blank Space’

• “Someday, I'll be living in a big old city and all you're ever gonna be is mean” - ‘Mean’

• “I took your matches before fire could catch me. So don’t look now, I’m shining like fireworks” - ‘Dear John’

• “You should've said no, baby, and you might still have me” - 'Should've Said No'

For when you're in New York City...

If you go to New York and don't reference at least one Taylor Swift lyric that romanticises the big city, are you even a Taylor Swift fan? Did you even go to New York? Here's some of Taylor's iconic New York moments.

• "You know I left a part of me back in New York" - 'Hoax'

• "Baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name" - 'Cornelia Street'

• "That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend, I'd never walk Cornelia Street again" - 'Cornelia Street'

• "Welcome to New York, it's been waitin' for you" - 'Welcome To New York'

• "The lights are so bright but they never blind me" - 'Welcome To New York'

• "Back to a first-glance feeling on New York time, back when you fit in my poems like a perfect rhyme" - 'Holy Ground'

• "Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress, we had this big wide city all to ourselves" - 'Holy Ground'

