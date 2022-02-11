13 iconic easter eggs in Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's The Joker And The Queen video

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's The Joker And The Queen video and lyrics are filled with details we bet you missed.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are back with another collaboration and it contains multiple easter eggs and hidden references.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are no strangers to working together. The real-life friends first collaborated on their 2013 single 'Everything Has Changed' and have since appeared on each other's songs multiple times. In 2017, Ed featured with Future on Taylor's 'End Game' and, last year, Ed showed up on 'Run', a previously unreleased song on Red (Taylor's Version).

Now, Taylor has joined Ed on his new single 'The Joker And The Queen' and, in true Taylor Swift fashion, the video, art and lyrics are filled with easter eggs. With that in mind, here is an extensive guide to 13 key details you may have missed.

1) The actors are the child actors from the 'Everything Has Changed' video

Okay. This easter egg is pretty explicit and Ed and Taylor both confirmed it on their socials. Via Instagram, Ed wrote: "For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now!" Taylor also wrote: "Can't believe Jack & Ava from the original Everything Has Changed video came back and did this! Nostalgic heaven!!!"

We have no choice but to stan Jack Lewis and Ava Ames.

2) The entire video mirrors the 'Everything Has Changed' video

As well as starring the same actors as the 'Everything Has Changed' video, 'The Joker And The Queen' literally mirrors many scenes from the 'Everything Has Changed' video. It's literally the 'Everything Has Changed' video all grown up.

3) Jack and Ava's texts are based on Ed and Taylor's actual texts

During the 1989 era, Taylor posted a hilarious text exchange between her and Ed on Instagram. That exact conversation is replicated in the 'Joker And The Queen' video as a text exchange between Jack and Ava.

4) The time of the texts adds up to 13

We all know that Taylor loves the number 13 and it appears all over her videography. The texts in the video were sent at 5:35 and eagle-eyed fans have spotted that 5+3+5 equal 13. It's also possible that the time is a nod to Taylor's fifth album 1989 and her third album Speak Now, both of which fans are speculating could be her next rerelease.

5) Ava writes 13 multiple times in her diary

Another 13 reference! Ava writes the number 20 times but it's unclear if that signifies anything in particular. Although, in the world of Taylor Swift, it almost definitely signifies something in particular.

6) The Red (Taylor's Version) hat and 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' red scarf are both in the video

Taylor loves to include nods to her past work in her music videos. The connection to Red (Taylor's Version) is particularly apt given that Ed features on two songs on that album.

7) There are multiple parallels to the 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' video

The Taylor Swift cinematic universe is the gift that keeps on giving.

8) The lyrics reference 'End Game' and 'It's Nice to Have a Friend'

In 'The Joker & The Queen', Taylor sings: "But you called my bluff / And saw through all my tells" and this harks back to two of Taylor's other love songs. In 'End Game', which features Ed, Taylor sings 'You've been calling my bluff on all my usual tricks' and in 'It's Nice to Have a Friend', Taylor sings: "Call my bluff, call you babe / Have my back, every day".

9) The artwork includes a nod to the red scarf

Ed actually teased that Taylor Swift would be the feature on the 'Joker And The Queen' remix when he unveiled the artwork for the song. Fans spotted that the line in the Q in the art is a literal red scarf in reference to the 'All Too Well' red scarf.

10) Taylor actually teased the collab in her 'I Bet You Think About Me' video

Ed wasn't the only one dropping easter eggs before the song came out. Taylor's 'I Bet You Think About Me' sees her swipe an equals sign in a wedding cake and Ed's current album is literally called =.

11) Ed also teased the collab in his 'Overpass Grafitti' video

Yeah, Ed actually hinted that Taylor Swift would feature on his next single all the way back in October 2021 when he released the 'Overpass Grafitti' video. The leather jacket that he wears features a variation of 'The Joker And The Queen' art on the back, as well as Taylor's name.

12) And Taylor teased the collab with her merch

As well as the teaser in the 'I Bet You Think About Me' video, Taylor also released actual Red (Taylor's Version) playing cards as merch with the joker and the queen of the pack front and centre in its accompanying activity book.

13) Is Taylor teasing her next rerelease?

In the wake of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Swifties are desperate to learn which of her past albums she will release next. Most fan theories point to either Speak Now or 1989 and fans think that they've spotted nods to 1989 in 'The Joker And the Queen'.

Could the cheesecake and apple juice be nods to New York. Are the five Doritos a reference to Taylor's fifth album? Or are we all just reading into this too much?

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

APPLE JUICE (THE BIG APPLE)

5 DORITOS

1989 = 5th ALBUM



What do you think? Did we miss any?

