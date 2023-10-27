Taylor Swift addresses speculation about her sexuality in 1989 prologue essay

By Katie Louise Smith

"If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that - right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."

Taylor Swift appears to have responded to the longstanding 'theories' about her sexuality, and the nature of some of her female friendships.

To celebrate the release of her latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor wrote a lengthy prologue to the album, reflecting on the original era and how it was perceived back in 2014.

In the essay, Taylor calls out the constant discussion about her dating life in 2014, and how she was continually slut-shamed for dating like a "normal young woman". As a result of the hurtful commentary, Taylor explains that she purposely swore off hanging out with guys, and focused on her female friendships instead.

But she notes that even those relationships also ended up being twisted into something else – something that was just as frustrating. While she doesn't mention anyone by name, fans believe she's referring to the speculation about her friendships with Karlie Kloss and Dianna Agron.

Taylor Swift appears to address long-standing speculation about her female friendships in 1989 (Taylor's Version) prologue. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, John Nacion/WireImage, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In the prologue, Taylor writes: "If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that - right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."

Here, Taylor seems to be alluding to the 'theories' surrounding some of her female friendships, ones that have also been continually discussed and dissected by a sub-group of Swifties dubbed the 'Gaylors'.

Taylor's close friendship with former bestie Karlie Kloss has often been sensationalised and sexualised within the media and among fans. Neither of them have ever directly addressed the years-long speculation.

Earlier this year, Dianna Agron was even asked about how she felt about being "shipped" with Taylor back in the day, with the Rolling Stone interviewer adding: "You two were made out by the media and some fans to be in a relationship."

Dianna responded: "I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That's funny."

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' friendship is often the subject of speculation amongst fans. Picture: Getty

Later in the prologue, Taylor thanks fans "who saw the seeds of allyship and advocating for equality in 'Welcome To New York'." Swifties are now assuming that she's setting the record straight once and for all in regards to the speculation surrounding those previously mentioned friendships.

Taylor also explains that she surrounded herself with female friends in adulthood because she was "making up for a lack of them in childhood" – not starting a "tyrannical hot girl cult", as she puts it.

