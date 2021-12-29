Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor's Version) release date: When is it coming out?

By Katie Louise Smith

1989 (Taylor's Version) is coming... but when? Here's all the theories, easter eggs and info we know so far.

Please welcome to the stage: Taylor Swift's next re-recorded album! Will it be 1989 (Taylor's Version)? If the easter egg prophecy comes true, it might be!

Taylor has been steadily dropping hints for 1989 and Speak Now at the same time, so we're not quite sure which one will be dropping first. That said, with the Red (Taylor's Version) now out in the world, it's only a matter of time before she lets us know what era we're diving back into next.

If it ends up being 1989, then here's everything we know about it so far, including the release date, all the latest easter eggs and which artists might be featured on the vault tracks.

When does 1989 (Taylor's Version) come out?

There's currently no official release date just yet but fans have speculated that 1989 will be the next re-recorded album to be released by Taylor.

Technically, the 1989 (Taylor's Version) era has already kinda started, because Taylor released the first re-recorded single, 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)', back in September. The song featured in the trailer for the animated movie Spirit Untamed, and later went viral on TikTok.

But there's still no word on when fans could get their hands on the album in its entirety. One thing we can predict is that the album, if it is one of the next to be released, will likely drop at some point in 2022. But again, nothing is set in concrete just yet. She might even drop Speak Now (Taylor's Version) first. Who knows!

Taylor revealed that Red would be her next re-recorded album just two months after the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version). If she holds that pattern, we'll likely find out what the next re-recording will be in January 2022.

1989 easter eggs: What hints has Taylor dropped about 1989 (Taylor's Version) so far?

I mean, there's been so many. Where do we even start? Fans originally thought that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would drop before Red (Taylor's Version) after she began dropping hints that heavily played into the 1989 era. That was way back in April 2021.

When Taylor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss Fearless (Taylor's Version), she showed off a huge collage board full of 1989 easter eggs.

Flash forward to November 2021, Taylor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Red (Taylor's Version), where she dropped yet another 1989 easter egg referencing 'Wonderland'.

Taylor's All Too Well (The Short Film) also featured a handful of 1989 easter eggs, and the music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' appeared to feature countless references to 'Wonderland' as well.

1989 Vault tracks: What unreleased songs will be on 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

Seeing as 1989 is full of pop bangers, coming-of-age anthems, New York City moments and wistful bops, the From The Vault tracks will likely be no different. We'll update this article once Taylor teases what we can expect from the 1989 vault.

1989 collaborators: Which other artists will feature on 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

Well, here's where it all gets a bit exciting. As always, nothing is confirmed with Taylor until she releases the news herself. That said, there's one particular band that has already been dropping easter eggs and hints all over place.

The Jonas Brothers (!!) have been teasing a collaboration with Taylor on social media for a while now. From featuring the same glitch as Taylor in their TikTok videos, to directly teasing 1989 by carrying a bag of popcorn with the year on it... Taylor has also interacted with a few of their posts too. They're either trolling like they've never trolled before or we could be in for a wild collab.

Other artists that have been mentioned in theories and speculation, but have not yet been confirmed, include Selena Gomez and Katy Perry.

