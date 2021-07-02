Are Taylor Swift and Adele releasing a song together? Fans are speculating over rumoured collab

Imagine the power that a Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration could hold. Imagine!

With the news that Taylor Swift is set to release Red (Taylor's Version) as her next re-recorded album in November 2021, fans are speculating about which vault songs will be released and who the featured artists will be.

Ed Sheeran has already confirmed that he has re-recorded 'Everything Has Changed' for the project, and now the latest rumours seem to include Adele.

Tweets featuring a screenshot from SESAC (Society of European Stage Authors and Composers) have begun circulating within Taylor's fandom, appearing to show that Taylor Alison Swift and Adele Laurie Blue Adkins are registered together as writers for a song called ‘Broken Hearts’. (At time of writing, the song is still listed on the SESAC website.)

The rumoured collaboration is currently unverified and has not been confirmed. E! News have also now reported that a source has told them that "there is no truth" to the collaboration rumours.

Fans began speculating over whether or not the song is real and, if it is, whether or not it would be released as part of Taylor’s next project or Adele's.

If it is real, some fans seem to think that the collaboration could end up as one of the songs from the vault for Red (Taylor’s version).

🎶 | A song titled ‘Broken Hearts’ has been registered via @sesac.



‘Broken Hearts’ is a co-write between Adele and Taylor. pic.twitter.com/J4TmHBw8fT — Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) July 2, 2021

While the collaboration between Taylor and Adele appears to be off the cards based on E! News' sources, the pair teaming up for Red (Taylor's Version) wouldn't be completely random.

Adele has previously spoken about how Taylor’s ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ inspired her to reach out to Max Martin, who later produced and co-wrote Adele’s ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’.

Back in 2015, in an interview with NPR, Adele said: “I was in New York, writing ‘Remedy’ with Ryan Tedder. We were having lunch, and ‘[I Knew You Were] Trouble’ came on the radio — Taylor's song that she did with Max and Shellback. I was like, ‘Who did this?’ I knew it was Taylor, and I've always loved her, but this is a totally other side — like, ‘I want to know who like brought that out in her.’ And he said Max Martin.”

“I was unaware that I knew who Max Martin was. I Googled him, and I was like, ‘He's literally written every massive soundtrack of my life.’ So I got my management to reach out. They came to London, and I took my guitar along and was like, ‘I’ve got this riff,’ and then ‘Send My Love’ happened really quickly.”

Is Taylor Swift releasing a song with Adele? Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, @taylorswift via Instagram

Based on those quotes alone and the common theme of heartbreak that runs through some of Taylor's Red tracks and a lot of Adele's biggest hits, it certainly makes sense for Taylor to maybe, possibly, potentially bring Adele in on one of the Red vault songs.

Taylor and Adele have been friends for a few years now, with Taylor sharing a photo of herself and Adele backstage at the Reputation tour in 2018. Adele also previously heaped praise on Taylor in TIME Magazine, saying: “I love her—how powerful she is. We’ll get lumped together now because of it, but I think we would both feel the ability to say yes or no to things even if we weren’t successful.”

Imagine the power that a Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration could hold. Imagine!