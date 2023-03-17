Are Taylor Swift's All Of The Girls You Loved Before lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained

By Sam Prance

'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' is a previously unreleased song that Taylor Swift recorded for Lover.

Taylor Swift has put out a new song from her Lover sessions and fans are living for her 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' lyrics.

Yesterday (Mar 16), Taylor Swift shocked fans by announcing that she would be releasing four new songs. The tracks include re-recordings of her Hunger Games soundtrack singles 'Safe and Sound' and 'Eyes Open'. Not to mention, a re-recording of her Target exclusive Speak Now bonus track 'If This Was a Movie'. However, there is also a brand new song in the mix.

'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' was originally recorded for Taylor's Lover album but she ultimately decided not to release it. Now, Taylor has dropped 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' as a gift for fans ahead of her The Eras Tour. What are the lyrics about though and was it inspired by Joe Alwyn? Here's everything we know about 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before'.

What are Taylor Swift's 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' lyrics about?

Taylor Swift's All Of The Girls You Loved Before lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' is a love song in which Taylor Swift thanks a lover's exes for making him the man he is today and there appear to be multiple lyrical references to her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Given that the song was recorded for Lover, which features multiple Joe songs, it seems safe to assume that 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' is about Joe.

In the chorus, Taylor sings: "All of the girls you loved before / Made you the one I've fallen for / Every dead-end street led you straight to me / Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for / All of the girls you loved before / But I love you more".

In the pre-chorus, Taylor sings: "Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined." In the same way in 'Mastermind', a love song about Joe, Taylor sings: "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates /And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time."

Taylor also calls back to the lyric, "We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin' me "baby" like tryin' on clothes', on Reputation's 'King of My Heart' which is also about Joe. She sings: "The way you call me "baby" / Treat me like a lady".

In the bridge, Taylor then adds: "Your mother brought you up loyal and kind / Teenage love taught you there's good in goodbye / Every woman that you knew brought you here / I wanna teach you how forever feels like."

As it stands, Taylor is yet to open up about the meaning of the song but based on the lyrics alone it seems pretty clear what and who it's about. Check out the full lyrics below.

Taylor Swift - 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' lyrics

VERSE 1

When you think of all the late nights

Lame fights over the phone

Wake up in the mornin' with someone

But feelin' alone

REFRAIN

A heart is drawn around your name

In someone's handwriting, not mine

We're sneakin' out into town

Holdin' hands, just killin' time

PRE-CHORUS

Your past and mine are parallel lines

Stars all aligned and they intertwined

And taught you

The way you call me "baby"

Treat me like a lady

All that I can say is

CHORUS

All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I've fallen for

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

VERSE 2

When I think of all the makeup

Fake love out on the town (Ooh)

Cryin' in the bathroom for some dude

Whose name I cannot remember now

REFRAIN

Secret jokes all alone

No one's home, sixteen and wild (Ooh)

We're breakin' up, makin' up

Leave without sayin' goodbye (Ooh)

PRE-CHORUS

And just know that

It's everything that made me

Now I call you "baby"

That's why you're so amazing

CHORUS

All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I've fallen for

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

(I love you more)

BRIDGE

Your mother brought you up loyal and kind

Teenage love taught you there's good in goodbye

Every woman that you knew brought you here

I wanna teach you how forever feels like

CHORUS

The girls you loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I've fallen for

Every dead-end street (Dead-end street) led you straight to me (Straight to me)

Now you're all I need (All I need), I'm so thankful for

All of the girls you loved before

But I love you more

OUTRO

(I love you more)

