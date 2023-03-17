Are Taylor Swift's All Of The Girls You Loved Before lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained
17 March 2023, 11:40 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 13:33
'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' is a previously unreleased song that Taylor Swift recorded for Lover.
Listen to this article
Taylor Swift has put out a new song from her Lover sessions and fans are living for her 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' lyrics.
Yesterday (Mar 16), Taylor Swift shocked fans by announcing that she would be releasing four new songs. The tracks include re-recordings of her Hunger Games soundtrack singles 'Safe and Sound' and 'Eyes Open'. Not to mention, a re-recording of her Target exclusive Speak Now bonus track 'If This Was a Movie'. However, there is also a brand new song in the mix.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?
'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' was originally recorded for Taylor's Lover album but she ultimately decided not to release it. Now, Taylor has dropped 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' as a gift for fans ahead of her The Eras Tour. What are the lyrics about though and was it inspired by Joe Alwyn? Here's everything we know about 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before'.
What are Taylor Swift's 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' lyrics about?
'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' is a love song in which Taylor Swift thanks a lover's exes for making him the man he is today and there appear to be multiple lyrical references to her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Given that the song was recorded for Lover, which features multiple Joe songs, it seems safe to assume that 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' is about Joe.
In the chorus, Taylor sings: "All of the girls you loved before / Made you the one I've fallen for / Every dead-end street led you straight to me / Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for / All of the girls you loved before / But I love you more".
In the pre-chorus, Taylor sings: "Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined." In the same way in 'Mastermind', a love song about Joe, Taylor sings: "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates /And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time."
Taylor also calls back to the lyric, "We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin' me "baby" like tryin' on clothes', on Reputation's 'King of My Heart' which is also about Joe. She sings: "The way you call me "baby" / Treat me like a lady".
In the bridge, Taylor then adds: "Your mother brought you up loyal and kind / Teenage love taught you there's good in goodbye / Every woman that you knew brought you here / I wanna teach you how forever feels like."
No. I'm not crying. You are.
As it stands, Taylor is yet to open up about the meaning of the song but based on the lyrics alone it seems pretty clear what and who it's about. Check out the full lyrics below.
Taylor Swift - 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' lyrics
VERSE 1
When you think of all the late nights
Lame fights over the phone
Wake up in the mornin' with someone
But feelin' alone
REFRAIN
A heart is drawn around your name
In someone's handwriting, not mine
We're sneakin' out into town
Holdin' hands, just killin' time
PRE-CHORUS
Your past and mine are parallel lines
Stars all aligned and they intertwined
And taught you
The way you call me "baby"
Treat me like a lady
All that I can say is
CHORUS
All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I've fallen for
Every dead-end street led you straight to me
Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for
All of the girls you loved before
But I love you more
VERSE 2
When I think of all the makeup
Fake love out on the town (Ooh)
Cryin' in the bathroom for some dude
Whose name I cannot remember now
REFRAIN
Secret jokes all alone
No one's home, sixteen and wild (Ooh)
We're breakin' up, makin' up
Leave without sayin' goodbye (Ooh)
PRE-CHORUS
And just know that
It's everything that made me
Now I call you "baby"
That's why you're so amazing
CHORUS
All of the girls you loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I've fallen for
Every dead-end street led you straight to me
Now you're all I need, I'm so thankful for
All of the girls you loved before
But I love you more
(I love you more)
BRIDGE
Your mother brought you up loyal and kind
Teenage love taught you there's good in goodbye
Every woman that you knew brought you here
I wanna teach you how forever feels like
CHORUS
The girls you loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I've fallen for
Every dead-end street (Dead-end street) led you straight to me (Straight to me)
Now you're all I need (All I need), I'm so thankful for
All of the girls you loved before
But I love you more
OUTRO
(I love you more)
Read more Taylor Swift news here:
- Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the predicted release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums
- Lana Del Rey regrets not doing a full verse on Taylor Swift's 'Snow at the Beach'
- Taylor Swift casts trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest in Lavender Haze music video
- Taylor Swift explains the romantic meaning behind her Lavender Haze lyrics
- Taylor Swift fan "embarrassed" after paying $5500 for The Eras Tour tickets at resale